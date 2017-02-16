Great Eastern Seafood, a leading processor and distributor of fresh seafood is proud to announce that the company is celebrating its 35th year in business. Since its founding in 1982, Great Eastern Seafood has established itself as one of America’s fastest growing seafood processing and distribution companies by demonstrating superior standards of providing its customers with a wide variety of premium fresh seafood from across the globe. Great Eastern Seafood prides itself in providing their customers with the freshest seafood products that have been responsibly harvested using sustainable and environmentally friendly practices whenever possible. With four generations of business relationships throughout New England and Canada, Great Eastern Seafood is a top producer of North Atlantic ground and flat fish.

“Over the last thirty five years, Great Eastern Seafood has not only remained strong throughout many economic ups and downs, but we’ve grown the business and now serve over 170 customers across North America,” said Doug Nucatola, CEO of Great Eastern Seafood. “First, our expertise at delivering top quality, responsibly sourced and sustainable fresh fish is paramount in our success. Second, is our employee’s hard work and dedication to providing superior customer service which has enabled us to attract and retain hundreds of loyal customers.”

In marking this milestone celebration, Great Eastern Seafood will be making a return to exhibiting at this year’s Seafood Expo North America Show in Boston, MA in March. This will be the first time in 25 years that Great Eastern Seafood will be exhibiting. The Seafood Expo North American Show is the largest seafood trade event on the continent and a showcase of industry innovation, bringing seafood top manufacturers, buyers, and thought leaders together under one roof for three days of discovery.

Furthermore, Great Eastern Seafood holds a seat on all three New England fresh fish daily auctions located in Gloucester, MA, New Bedford, MA and Portland, ME. Great Eastern Seafood personnel inspect the day’s catch prior to each auction commencing. Grading reports are then drafted on all available lots allowing Great Eastern Seafood’s buyers to purchase strategically and efficiently. Buying from these auctions and directly from fishing vessels provides Great Eastern Seafood with the first pick of the very best fish available on a daily basis for their customers.

At the completion of each auction, Great Eastern Seafood’s purchases are immediately packed and trucked, directly to their Boston, MA facility and then shipped to their customers across North America. Located just minutes from Boston International Logan Airport, Great Eastern Seafood’s modern state of the art facility is SQF level 2 certified, HACCP and MSC Certified.

“We’re very excited to be participating in the show again and even more excited to showcase our incredible in-depth portfolio of seafood products to buyers from around the world,” stated Robby Brandano, Vice President of Operations.

Make sure to visit Great Eastern Seafood at booth #2781 during the Seafood Expo North America show and sample great tasting varieties of globally sourced seafood.

