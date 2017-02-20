Crown Buick GMC named DealerRater 2017 US Buick GMC Dealer of the Year Our Dealer of the Year Award winners should be proud of this important distinction, which makes it clear to car buyers that their dealership is highly regarded for its customer experience

Crown Buick GMC in St. Petersburg, FL was recently named a DealerRater Dealer of the Year in multiple categories during the 2017 NADA (National Automobile Dealer Association) Conference & Expo.

The dealership took home the US Dealer of the Year Award for both Buick and GMC. It was also awarded the titles at the state-wide level making them DealerRater's Dealer of the Year for both Buick & GMC in Florida.

The awards are open to new and used car dealerships in US and Canada with at least 25 new reviews accumulated during the 2016 year. These reviews must have an average rating of a 4 out of 5 stars. Crown Buick GMC currently has a 4.9 star rating and a 99% recommend rate out of its 1,119 lifetime reviews.

"Our Dealer of the Year Award winners should be proud of this important distinction, which makes it clear to car buyers that their dealership is highly regarded for its customer experience,” said Gary Tucker, CEO of DealerRater.

About Crown Automotive Group

Over the last 40 years, Crown Automotive Group has grown into one of the largest dealership groups in the nation, currently operating in Florida, Ohio, and Tennessee.

Every Crown Automotive dealership features an extensive selection of new, certified and quality pre-owned vehicles with financing options for every budget. Customers can also benefit from Crown's award-winning, state-of-the-art service centers staffed by highly trained technicians.

Driven by four core values: Customer Focus, Teamwork, Integrity and Growth, the group is committed to providing each customer with “The Better Way To Buy”.

Abut DealerRater Dealer Of The Year Awards

DealerRater’s Dealer of the Year awards are given annually to the top U.S. and Canadian car dealers based on a Bayesian algorithm called PowerScore™, which considers the dealership’s average DealerRater star-rating as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2016 calendar year.

Categories for scoring include customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience.