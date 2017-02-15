Moran Family of Brands Ranked Among Franchise Elite

Moran Family of Brands, one of the nation’s leading franchises of general automotive repair, transmission repair and auto accessories, has recently been recognized by some of the top ranking systems in the franchising industry.

Mr. Transmission/Milex Complete Auto Care was ranked in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500 places Mr. Transmission/Milex as #474 for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power.

“We spend months gathering and crunching data in order to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We’re proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community,” said Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best.”

Over its 38 years in existence, the Franchise 500 has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs. Mr. Transmission/Milex’s position on the ranking reinforces its strength in the industry.

“In order to reflect the evolving business world at large, we at Entrepreneur continue to evolve our annual ranking, too,” said Ryan Shea, president of Entrepreneur. “We’ve developed new ways to measure and analyze our collected data as new critical data points come into play. We take into account pertinent factors such as social media presence and financing availability, which have become increasingly important in today’s economy. The result is a more complete and relevant Franchise 500 that can serve as a valuable resource for our readers.”

To view Mr. Transmission/Milex in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February issue of Entrepreneur available now on newsstands.

Moran Family of Brands was #55 in the FranchiseRankings.com list of Best Franchise Opportunities for February 2017. FranchiseRankings.com is the leading provider of reviews and ratings on franchise opportunities. The site uses an independent research team to conduct in-depth analysis of the performance of each franchise. The rankings identify the key strengths and competitive advantages of the leading franchises across a variety of industries.

Mr. Transmission/Milex was listed #93 on the Franchise Gator Top 100 franchise rankings of 2017. The annual ranking of top franchise opportunities is based on factors such as financial stability, growth, transparency, continuity and sustainability. Franchise Gator created the Top 100 list to recognize the best up and coming franchise opportunities with strong growth potential that are also an affordable investment for the average franchise buyer.

“We are very proud of the recognition Moran has received in the franchising space to begin 2017,” said Peter Baldine, President of Moran Family of Brands. “It is a tremendous validation of the growth and success of the brand and the performance of our outstanding franchisees.”

About Moran Family of Brands:

Moran Family of Brands is one of the nation’s leading franchisors of general automotive repair, transmission repair and automotive accessory centers. Based in Midlothian, Illinois, Moran Family of Brands provides specialty products and services in virtually every aspect of the automotive aftermarket through four individual brands and a total of more than 120 franchise locations nationwide including: Mr. Transmission, “The Professionals”; Alta Mere “The Automotive Outfitters”; and Milex Complete Auto Care centers and SmartView Window Solutions. For more information on Moran Family of Brands visit http://www.moranfamilyofbrands.com.