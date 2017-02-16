Dickinson Wright PLLC is pleased to announce that Attorney Kevin M. Doherty has joined the firm’s Nashville office as a Member.

Mr. Doherty’s practice focuses on insurance regulatory law, with particular emphasis on captives, risk retention groups, self-insurance funds, and other alternative insurance vehicles. He helped to rewrite the captive insurance law in Tennessee in 2011, and he has assisted with several amendments to the law since then. Mr. Doherty also handles insurance transactions, including purchases and sales of insurance-related entities and regulatory filings. Mr. Doherty also practices entertainment law and represents recording artists, publishers, songwriters, and music-related companies in connection with music industry agreements and transactions.

Mr. Doherty is a member of the State Bars of Tennessee, Georgia, and New York. He is also Chairman and President of the Tennessee Captive Insurance Association, Inc. (TCIA), and is a member and past Chair of the Captive Insurance Committee of the Self-Insurance Institute of America, Inc. (SIIA). Mr. Doherty was recognized as a Captive Review Enterprise Risk Captive (ERC) Pioneer in 2016 and is also the recipient of the James D. Hinton Memorial Captive Insurance Volunteer Award and the Legal Aid Society Bob Sullivan Memorial Service Award.

Mr. Doherty received his A.B. from Princeton University and his J.D. from Vanderbilt University.

