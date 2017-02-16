Offering the best customer service possible and providing top-quality hard surface restoration processes have been our top priorities since we founded the company

Sir Grout is proud to have many of their franchises being awarded with Angie's List's highest honor, the Super Service Award. This new addition to their already long list of awards and recognitions proves yet again that they are devoted to customer satisfaction and that they are a company that strives to provide the best service in the hard surface care industry; these are the two pillars of the Sir Grout franchise.

"Offering the best customer service possible and providing top-quality hard surface restoration processes have been our top priorities since we founded the company. I am proud to see that our franchisees are holding their end of the bargain by keeping high standards of performance and customer service. Learning about this year's Super Service Award results is a validation of all our hard work and of our company's vision," stated Tom Lindberg, Co-President of Sir Grout.

Some of the franchises that obtained the award this year are Sir Grout of Atlanta, Sir Grout of Greater Boston, Sir Grout of Bucks, Pennsylvania , Sir Grout of Central New Jersey, Sir Grout Houston, Sir Grout of North New Jersey, Sir Grout of Phoenix, Sir Grout of Washington DC Metro, Sir Grout Westchester, NY, and many more.

"Companies that can meet higher demands without missing a beat in their exemplary performance standards truly do stand apart from their peers," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks. "Only a fraction of the home improvement companies were able to do it."

Angie's List Super Service Award is a coveted recognition that few companies are able to achieve due to its strict qualification requirements. To qualify for the Super Service Award, a company must maintain an "A" rating on Angie's List and consistently receive five star reviews. The fact that several of Sir Grout's franchises have been awarded the 2016 Angie's List Super Service Award proves their commitment to their customers and show that, as a franchise, Sir Grout has intrinsic core values that are hard to match in the hard surface restoration industry.

To take advantage of the excellent services offered by Sir Grout's experts, call (866) 476-8863 or go to http://www.sirgrout.com to find a franchise near you, request a free quote, and get more information about the all the services they provide. On their website, you can also see the before and after pictures of their work, reviews, and video testimonials from satisfied customers.