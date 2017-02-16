The MDI team works very hard to understand all of the ‘little things’ that a company is looking for in a candidate

MDI Group, a leading national IT staffing and recruiting firm, announced today they have won Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and job seekers. Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, Inavero’s Best of Staffing winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and the permanent and temporary employees they’ve helped find jobs.

“It is truly an honor to once again be recognized with this prestigious distinction,” said Ella Koscik, CEO & Owner of MDI Group. “Every member of this organization strives to create the best possible experience for our clients and talent. I am proud that we have been able to achieve world-class excellence not just this year, but for three years running.”

Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada earn the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence. Focused on helping to connect people with the right job, MDI Group received satisfaction scores of 9 out of 10 or higher from over 75% of their clients and talent, standing significantly above the industry average. Their client Net Promoter Score of 77% is well over the world-class threshold of 70%, while their talent NPS of 66% is more than 3x higher than the industry average. Net Promoter Scores were calculated based on how likely a client or candidate is to recommend a company to a friend or colleague.

Survey responses that earned MDI Group’s high ranking amongst staffing agencies included the following:

Client Mitch B. said, “The MDI team works very hard to understand all of the ‘little things’ that a company is looking for in a candidate. They are very timely in both finding candidates and in responding to any questions you have along the journey. They seem to have very good candidate control throughout the process.”

Candidate Nancy H. stated, “Excellent ‘customer service’ by both the recruiter and account manager. They truly are interested in how I'm doing and are willing to help in any way.”

Client Gary N. said, “MDI is very responsive and easy to work with. Whether it is an administrative request, or a request for a new contract position, MDI responds immediately and is very quick to provide the data or to provide the resumes. They understand our internal processes very well and have adapted efficiently to help streamline where there are touch points.”

"Staffing firms are giving top companies a competitive advantage as they search for talent in North America," said Inavero's CEO Eric Gregg. "The 2017 Best of Staffing winners have achieved exceptionally high levels of satisfaction and I'm proud to feature them on BestofStaffing.com."

About MDI Group

MDI Group is a pioneer among IT staffing and recruiting agencies, providing a full range of recruitment services to help in-house resources tackle “what’s next” in terms of emerging technology projects and challenging business objectives since 1988. Services range from contract and contract-to-hire placements to project teams and end-to-end processes that maximize the engagement and management of contract labor. MDI Group has placed more than 10,000 technology consultants with mid-sized to Fortune 500 organizations across the country and has offices in Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, N.C.; Dallas, TX; Fort Worth, TX; Greenville, S.C.; and Phoenix, AZ. For more information, visit http://www.mdigroup.com and follow @MDIGroup.

About Inavero’s Best of Staffing

Inavero’s Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based completely on the ratings given to them by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on BestofStaffing.com – an online resource for hiring professionals and job seekers to find the best staffing agencies to call when they are in need.