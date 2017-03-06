PENETRON Repairs Greek Mega-Yacht Marina

Good as new: The concrete piers at the super yacht marina were repaired and renewed with PENETRON crystalline products to protect against chloride ion penetration and corrosion of the imbedded steel. Repairs carried out with PENETRON crystalline topical material and PENECRETE MORTAR will greatly enhance the resistance of the Marina’s structure to chloride ion penetration.

Recent repair work at the Flisvos Marina, a well-known destination for the world’s large luxury yachts, depended on the crystalline technology of PENETRON topical products to enhance the impermeability of the concrete used in the project. The resulting concrete matrix will provide strong, highly durable and waterproof structures.

“Despite the fact that we can specify higher quality and better performing concrete mixes for marine environments, a regular maintenance schedule is critical, particularly for an aggressive environment like the Flisvos Marina,” says Theodor Mentzikofakis, General Director of PENETRON Hellas. “Repairs carried out with PENETRON crystalline topical material and PENECRETE MORTAR will greatly enhance the resistance of the Marina’s structure to chloride ion penetration.”

The concrete pier structures of the super yacht marina exposed to the saltwater of the Mediterranean Sea needed extensive repair work to eliminate cracks and alleviate the visible concrete deterioration. The PENETRON team first cleaned out visible cracks that were filled with PENECRETE MORTAR to provide protection against water ingress. In addition, PENETRON GROUT was used to fill cavities on the concrete surface and for anchors. Finally, a layer of PENETRON topical material was applied across the surface to secure a waterproof barrier to any further chloride ion penetration and also prevent the onset of corrosion of the embedded steel.

The Flisvos Marina is located only 6 km (less than four miles) from the center of Athens. The high-end facility provides full services for the special needs of luxury yachts and mega-yachts from around the world. The complex, with 3,800 m2 (40,900 square feet) of space, also offers both yacht owners and onshore visitors numerous dining, shopping and recreational opportunities – all overlooking the blue Mediterranean Sea.

