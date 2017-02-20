Electro Static Technology today announced that the AEGIS® Shaft Voltage Tester™ Digital Oscilloscope has been selected as a Golden Mousetrap Winner in the Electronics & Testing category for Testing & Measurement. The Awards celebrate the companies, products, and people who are energizing North American design, engineering, and manufacturing. The Golden Mousetrap Award winners were announced at the Golden Mousetraps Ceremony held February 7, 2017 at the Anaheim Marriott.

Design News’ industry-leading editors worked tirelessly to go through the many entries received to come up with the products most deserving to be on our list of finalists. The finalist entries were then sent to the entire editorial team, as well as our distinguished Advisory Board to choose the winners.

The AEGIS® Shaft Voltage Tester™ helps industrial motor users to deal with the problem of VFD-generated shaft voltages and the bearing-damaging discharge currents they cause. Previously, motor users needed to buy an oscilloscope and shaft voltage testing equipment separately. But now, with the AEGIS® Shaft Voltage Tester™, you can get everything you need to measure shaft voltage in one package. Users can detect the presence of shaft voltages simply by holding the Tester’s microfiber probe tip to the spinning shaft of a motor in use. If shaft voltage discharges are detected on a motor, then an AEGIS® Shaft Grounding Ring can be installed. AEGIS® rings re-route shaft voltage discharges around the bearings, protecting them from electrical damage.

The AEGIS® Shaft Voltage Tester™ has a user-friendly interface, with over a dozen languages available, and a convenient one-touch screen capture function. In addition, this 100 MHz dual channel oscilloscope features sampling rates from 1-50 GSa/s, a 5.7” LCD screen, and a rechargeable battery that can go five hours or more on one charge. As options, the Tester is available with extended warranty, a magnetic base to hold the probe in position during testing, and a Certificate of Traceable Calibration for ISO 9000 compliance.

For more detailed information on the AEGIS® Shaft Voltage Tester™, visit http://www.est-aegis.com/tester/. Or you can learn more about the Golden Mousetrap Award Finalists and Winners on designnews.com.

About Electro Static Technology:

Electro Static Technology, manufacturer of the AEGIS® Shaft Grounding Ring, is the global leader in the mitigation of stray electrical charge on rotating and moving surfaces. Electro Static Technology is a division of Illinois Tool Works (ITW), a $13 billion Global Fortune 500 diversified manufacturing company with operations in 56 countries.