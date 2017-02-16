Great Runs Launches with List of the 100 Best Runs in America’s Cities

For Travelers Who Run and Runners Who Travel "Great Runs is the first site with a curated list of the best spots to run for travelers exploring new cities," said Mark Lowenstein, Chief Running Officer at Great Runs.

Great Runs, the ultimate guide for travelers who love to run or runners who love to travel, unveils its official selection of the Top 100 Runs in America’s Cities. Think of this as similar to those travel guides that say “You have 24 or 48 hours in Dublin, what should you see?” This is that same idea, for runners.

There are great places to run. And then there are the iconic runs. The ‘must do’, or ‘bucket list’ runs. Going to Chicago for the first time – need to run the Lakefront Trail. Same goes for the Charles River in Boston, the National Mall in Washington, Piedmont Park in Atlanta. This guide of 100 great runs not only highlights the desired scenic route, but where to start and end for an average five-mile loop.

How are the runs selected? Lots and lots of research. Great Runs has developed running guides for nearly all the major cities in North America, comprising some 10-15 great routes for each city, based on extensive runner interviews and first-hand research. From this list two ‘iconic runs’ have been selected for the top 50 or so cities or regions, by population, in the United States.

What qualifies as an ‘iconic’ run? It is centrally located, usually near downtown/city center, is especially interesting, scenic, or beautiful, and epitomizes the city in some way.

The top 100 Routes list is below. Please click here to see a more detailed chart that includes a link to each route, and details on what makes it iconic. The list is a great mix of gorgeous urban parks, wonderful trails, urban beach and waterfront runs, and tours of important sites. Most of the routes are ‘walkable,’ too!

Runners may submit their own ideas for a city on the list, or an area that hasn't been developed yet…anywhere in the world!

About Great Runs: Great Runs is the ultimate guide to the best places to run in the world’s major cities. It’s for travelers who run and runners who travel.® We’ve completed guides for 100+ cities worldwide, major vacation destinations such as Disney and the National Parks, and fun compilations such as ‘Best Foliage Runs in Vermont’ and ‘Best Beach Runs in New England.’ Mark Lowenstein, Chief Running Officer, is available for interviews and is always interested in creating a “running dialog.”

Media Contact: Mira Woods for Great Runs

617-513-7020 or mira(at)mgresults(dot)com

Mark Lowenstein, Chief Running Officer, Great Runs

617-913-8900 mark.lowenstein(at)greatruns(dot)com

http://www.greatruns.com

Twitter: @greatruns

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/GreatRuns