LPS Industries LLC Recognized as a 2017 ACG Corporate Growth Honoree

LPS Industries LLC, Moonachie, NJ, an ISO certified leading manufacturer of flexible packaging, announced that it has been selected as one of four honorees to receive the 2017 ACG Corporate Growth Award.

The award is given annually to premier middle market companies in NJ that exemplify innovation, excellence and corporate growth. The award will be presented to Madeleine Robinson, CEO, at ACG’s 2017 Annual Corporate Growth Conference on May 4.

The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is an international organization comprised of the top middle market professionals from a broad range of businesses. Founded in 1954, the ACG’s mission is to drive middle market growth. ACG has 59 chapters and 14,500 member companies around the world. ACG serves 90,000 owners, executives, investors, lenders and advisers to growing middle-market companies.

About LPS Industries LLC

LPS Industries LLC (http://www.lpsind.com) is an ISO certified woman-owned flexible packaging manufacturer and converter serving the food, health, aerospace, beauty, pet and medical test and devices industries. Celebrating its 58th anniversary in 2017, LPS is best known for its long and distinguished history working with customers across a wide range of industries to deliver creative, cost-effective flexible packaging solutions.

For more information on LPS Industries and its packaging products and services, please visit: http://www.lpsind.com.

