Lexus Charleston Fashion Week® (CFW), one of the leading fashion weeks in the U.S. announced that Pauline Sokol Nakios will be the Featured Designer on Opening Night, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The addition of Nakios continues the CFW tradition of spotlighting both established and up-and-coming designers, as well as bringing fashion-forward judges and mentors to CFW’s nationally renowned Emerging Designer Competition.

Charleston native Pauline Sokol Nakios launched her Lilla P brand in Atlanta in 1998. Since then, she and her husband Thomas, have built the business that started as a basic tee into a full lifestyle collection. Leo & Sage, Nakios’s second brand, is a modern collection of highly curated knits and ready-to-wear. The collection has a strong emphasis on luxury fabrications and architectural silhouettes and is sold across North America and the UK.

In addition, Nakios will serve on the week-long Fashion Panel to select the 2017 Emerging Designer Competition Winner and will offer a mentorship as part of the prize package. "I look forward to bringing the Emerging Designer winner to New York to work with my team and me,” said Nakios. “This will give them a glimpse into our world and what it takes to run a successful brand. They will see everything from the business end to the production and design of the product, and how important both are to be successful," she added.

Tickets for Lexus Charleston Fashion Week®, including a limited number of newly released VIP Tent Access Tickets for each night, can be purchased by visiting charlestonfashionweek.com. Ticket includes open bar, delicious bites from Charleston’s top restaurants, a lounge, and live entertainment.

About Lexus Charleston Fashion Week®

Showcasing fashion designers, retailers, and models, the 11th Annual Lexus Charleston Fashion Week® (CFW) is one of the premier fashion weeks in North America. Named a Top 20 Event for March by the Southeast Tourism Society, this multimedia event presents high-end runway shows, interactive entertainment, chic after-parties, and press events. The 2016 event featured more than 40 runway shows, 8,100 attendees, Charleston Weddings magazine’s Spring Bridal Show, the Emerging Designer Competition, and the Rock the Runway Model Competition™. Lexus Charleston Fashion Week® 2017 is scheduled for March 14 – 18, 2017. For more information visit charlestonfashionweek.com or @chasfashweek.