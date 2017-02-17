The acquisition of Merchant Bankcard Systems of America is in line with TouchSuite’s Strategic Plan, acquiring attractive merchant portfolios and enabling those merchants to leverage our proprietary technology products to fuel their growth

TouchSuite®, a leading financial technology company, acquired the assets of Merchant Bankcard Systems of America (MBSOA) from East Falmouth, MA. MBSOA has offices in Boston and Miami and services approximately 1,000 merchants. The transaction was completed on February 7, 2017.

Having acquired numerous other merchant portfolios and companies, TouchSuite anticipates a seamless transition period with no disruption in business operations for any MSBOA merchants. TouchSuite will offer MBSOA’s merchants additional advanced technology, marketing products, point of sale systems and financial instruments that they were not able to access in the past.

"The acquisition of Merchant Bankcard Systems of America is in line with TouchSuite’s Strategic Plan, acquiring attractive merchant portfolios and enabling those merchants to leverage our proprietary technology products to fuel their growth,” said Sam Zietz, CEO of TouchSuite.

“TouchSuite expects to complete additional accretive acquisitions this year given the fragmented ISO marketplace and demand for our technology. We are excited to begin working with the MBSOA merchants and providing them with our unique payment and software solutions,” Zietz added.

About TouchSuite

TouchSuite® (http://www.touchsuite.com) is a leading financial technology company based in Boca Raton, FL, delivering integrated and stand-alone electronic payments, advanced marketing and QuickBooks® solutions tailored to small-to-mid-sized businesses across multiple verticals. TouchSuite’s offerings empower SMBs to grow their businesses with the efficiencies and scale normally available only to larger companies. The company’s suite of products include: robust point of sale solutions, EMV-enabled credit card acceptance, full mobile capabilities including Apple Pay, and other mobile transaction technologies; Lightning Payments™, TouchSuite’s auto-sync payment interface with P2P encryption that seamlessly integrates with QuickBooks, alleviating double data entry; and the fully integrated Gift Card Exchange Program, enabling SMBs to accept gift cards from more than 100 leading retailers across the country.