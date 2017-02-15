Tabitha Croscut Named Devine Millimet Shareholder

Devine Millimet, a regional business and litigation law firm, announced today that Tabitha Croscut has joined the firm as a shareholder and chair of the firm’s ESOP Team. Tabitha is nationally known in the area of employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) utilized most predominantly as liquidity and ownership succession strategies for business owners.

“We are very excited to have Tabitha join Devine Millimet because she brings a combination of expertise, depth of experience, and national reach that will expand the firm’s existing ESOP and ERISA practices,” said Steve Cohen, chairman of the Devine Millimet M&A Team. “Her wealth of experience and network of relationships in the industry at the local, regional, and national level make her an excellent fit for Devine Millimet, and the firm’s M&A platform will benefit both her existing and prospective clients.”

Tabitha’s current clients include large and small ESOP companies like Harpoon Brewery in Boston, Mass., and Gardner’s Supply in Burlington, Vt. Tabitha serves as counsel in a variety of capacities. She helps to guide companies in structuring and implementing ESOP transition plans, as ongoing general counsel to operating ESOP-owned companies, and also advises internal and external trustees regarding the acquisition of shares and their fiduciary responsibilities as trustees.

“Devine Millimet is deeply rooted in New England and has a stellar reputation, and I’m excited to be part of their experienced team,” said Croscut. “Ownership transition and succession planning are important and growing facets in today’s business landscape. I look forward to providing more extensive capacity and support for these services at Devine Millimet to guide clients through the nuances and complexities of the ESOP process.”

Tabitha frequently speaks at ESOP conferences throughout the U.S. and is a thought leader on ESOPs. As an ownership transition advisor she develops planning and liquidity strategies that help keep companies local. She is a past president and current director for the Vermont Employee Ownership Center. She is also an active member of The ESOP Association and the National Center for Employee Ownership, and serves on the Board of Trustees for the Employee Ownership Foundation.

A magna cum laude graduate of the Syracuse University College of Law, Croscut is admitted to practice law in New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and New York.

Tabitha can be reached at (603) 695-8542 or at tcroscut(at)devinemillimet.com.

About Devine Millimet

Devine Millimet & Branch is one of the largest and most active business and litigation law firms in the region, serving its clients and communities since 1947. At the firm’s historic headquarters in Manchester, NH- and with regional offices in Concord, NH, Portsmouth, NH, Boston, MA, and Burlington, VT- Devine Millimet’s professional staff provides counsel to individuals, businesses, and nonprofits in nearly every industry. In addition to its award-winning legal services, Devine Millimet also provides strategic consulting, lobbying, public finance services, and crisis management counsel as part of its government regulation practice and Devine Strategies strategic consulting group. For more information, visit http://www.devinemillimet.com.