Calton & Associates, Inc. Hires New Chief Compliance Officer

Calton & Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the recent hiring of Rebekah Powers, who will join the Calton team as Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer in our home office located in Tampa, Florida. As Chief Compliance Officer, Rebekah will be responsible for overseeing the broker/dealer, RIA and insurance agency compliance, as well as leading the compliance team.

“I am excited to begin serving as Chief Compliance Officer with Calton & Associates. I look forward to leading the compliance group and working with the Calton management team to support our growth,” Rebekah said. “I am fortunate to be with a quality organization such as Calton, and look forward to contributing to the team.”

Rebekah joins Calton with almost ten years of experience in compliance. Most recently, Rebekah held the position of Director of Compliance for nearly five years with Summit Brokerage Services, Inc. in Boca Raton, Florida. Some of Rebekah’s responsibilities there included investment advisory and broker/dealer compliance, managing regulatory inquiries/exams, and customer complaint resolution. Prior to Summit Brokerage Services, Rebekah spent two years with Lincoln Investment Planning, Inc. in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she served as Designated Supervisor to independent representatives across the country.

Randall L. Ciccati, CEO for Calton said, “Calton is very fortunate to have hired Rebekah to lead our compliance team. Her wealth of experience and industry knowledge will be a true asset to Calton, our compliance team and our advisors. We could not be more excited to add Rebekah to our management team and leverage her expertise to support our growth.”

Rebekah has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance, from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She holds the FINRA Series 7, 24, 53, and 4 licenses, and the NASAA Series 66 license.

Calton & Associates is an independently owned broker-dealer and RIA dedicated to supporting independent advisors nationwide. Founded in 1987 by Dwayne Calton, the firm continues to offer the family environment with personal, high touch service to investment professionals.

Advisors, financial services firms, and journalists interested in learning more about Calton & Associates can visit http://www.calton.com or contact Senior Vice President Chris Radford (813.605.0918) for more information. Securities and advisory services are offered through Calton & Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.