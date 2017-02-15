Effective January 1, 2017, new Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes for patient evaluation and reevaluation by physical and occupational therapists were implemented. Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes, Inc. (FOTO) has defined complexity level categories to assist clinical decision making with CPT codes.

Using data-driven methods, FOTO developed Low, Moderate and High Complexity/Severity categories for each of the FOTO functional status measures. The categories may be used to assist clinicians in using the FOTO measurement system to classify patients in accordance with the CPT coding system and the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule.

“When we learned that clinicians desired to understand functional scores in the context of 3 complexity categories, we felt it was important to take the lead on defining what those categories should be for the FOTO functional measures”, stated FOTO Coordinator of Research and Development, Deanna Hayes, PT, DPT, MS. “Our purpose was to provide standardization and encourage consistent interpretation of score results.”

Complexity level categories from FOTO measures should be used to complement, not replace, the professional’s clinical judgement following a comprehensive evaluation that includes a patient history, an examination and the clinical presentation of the patient.

