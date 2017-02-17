We hope to put our town on the map for movie producers all over the country through our Camera Ready push.

Greene County has joined forces with over 100 Georgia communities to join the Camera Ready initiative. Being Georgia Camera Ready means that Greene County is prepared and designated by the Georgia Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment Office to serve as a filming location for television and movie companies.

Georgia is already known by film and television production professionals as a Camera Ready state. Georgia offers a state tax credit of up to 30% for qualified productions, a variety of locations, and numerous resources to make productions successful, according to the Georgia Film, Music, and Digital Entertainment Office. With beautiful Lake Oconee, a quaint downtown, rural farmland, and a regional airport, Greene County is a great and diverse addition to the existing Camera Ready communities.

“We are so excited to launch our Camera Ready initiative,” said Hannah Wilcher, Executive Director for Greene County CVB. “Greene County is full of beauty, character and charm, and we hope to put our town on the map for movie producers all over the country through our Camera Ready push.”

Greene County recently launched their Camera Ready website filmgreene.com. The website displays three unique setting scenarios to display the wide range of filming possibilities in Greene County. Whether producers are looking for a new rural, abandoned location for the popular TV show “The Walking Dead”, which is already filmed in Georgia, or a sweet downtown location for their new romance movie, Greene County is the filming location for them.

