(Jan. 31, 2017) – CM First Group was recognized as one of the 10 Most Promising I.T. and Web Technology Companies at the Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship 14th annual I.T. and Web Venture Forum in Houston on January 19, 2017. Forty Information Technology ventures showcased their companies at the largest venture capital conference in the Southwest with 300 attendees — including nearly 100 venture capitalists and other investors, over 200 entrepreneurs, along with industry representatives, business leaders, and service providers.

The one-day event culminated in the announcement of the 10 I.T. and Web Technology Companies, chosen from 40 presenters and judged by investors and business leaders in attendance, based on the companies’ business plan presentations and investor feedback. Rice Alliance Managing Director Brad Burke announced the winners of the I.T. and Web Technology Company awards at the event. “Every year the quality of companies improves,” Burke said, “This year we had a diversity of companies including learning solutions and digital commerce platform. Company presenters at Rice Alliance venture forums and Rice Business Plan Competition have raised in excess of $4.2 billion. This year’s crop of winners is expected to achieve similar results.”

“CM First was honored to attend the Forum along with other key industry leaders,” said CTO & Managing Director John Rhodes, “We feel fortunate to have been recognized by Rice Alliance for our innovative modernization technology, customized expertise, and dedicated service to the needs of our clients.”

Sponsors of this year’s IT and Web Venture Forum included: Mercury Fund, Golden Section Technology, Vinson and Elkins LLP, Data Foundry, Pillsbury, Comcast Business, PKF, Norton Rose Fulbright, Winstead, Houston Angel Network, Station Houston, Central Texas Angel Network, Houston Technology Center, RedHouse Associates, Tech Wildcatters, Start and Teakwood Capital.

CM First Group:

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CM First Group empowers organizations and system integrators with IBM mainframe and midrange applications to advance their code into the new digital economy. CM First has served the IBM i and IBM z community since 1999, and focuses on custom applications written in COBOL, RPG, Java and CA 2E (Synon) as well as other languages.

For organizations enhancing or replacing legacy applications, CM First has advanced code comprehension, business rule mining, and transformation software that reduces engineering costs by up to 80 percent. Scaling to millions of lines of code from programs, jobs and tables with compiler accuracy, CM First uses code slicing technology to present a new way to navigate code visually. For systems integrators who need to compete with low-cost competitors, CM First software increases project margins and improves project estimation accuracy by enabling a profitable and fixed price commercial model.

About The Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship:

The Rice Alliance for Technology and Entrepreneurship (Rice Alliance) is Rice University’s globally-recognized initiative devoted to the support of technology commercialization, entrepreneurship education, and the launch of technology companies. Since inception, more than 1,800 early-stage companies have benefited from participating at the 150+ programs hosted by the Rice Alliance and raised more than $4.2 billion in funding.

