SBS Group has announced it is sponsoring the education of three young girls living in India. SBS Group is partnering with Aasraa Trust to help fund the educational expenses needed to buy books, school supplies and other educational resources.

These three children are among the most impoverished children in their area. Aasraa Trust chose the children sponsored by SBS Group through various criteria including their eagerness to learn. SBS Group will be supplying the financial support these children need to succeed in the classroom as they grow. Employees of SBS Group are also able to sponsor additional children or donate additional resources to help the three children SBS Group is currently sponsoring.

“Giving back to the community is one of the fundamental principles we have here at SBS Group,” said James Bowman, President and CEO of SBS Group. “Our India Team is a vital piece of our fabric and we are proud to extend our support to those in need in their community. We are grateful that we can help provide an education for these children in need. As here in the U.S., supporting future generations is a focal point of our efforts.”

Aasraa Trust, established in 2009, is a social work trust focusing on the education of underprivileged children, in response to a crisis for intervention for the welfare of children from the riverbed slum under the Bindal Bridge. Today, Aasraa works towards empowering street and slum children through education, vocational training, nutrition, medical care and providing shelter homes. Their mission is to level the playing field for children who have neither seen books nor stepped into a school. Aasraa Trust work provides over 1400 children with educational support.

