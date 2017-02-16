Kount Inc., a leading innovator of solutions for fraud and risk management, today announced that its Kount Complete product has won both the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and InfoSecurity Awards.

Organized by the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is a competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The Kount Complete platform was named as the winner in the "Fraud Prevention" awards category. The winners were selected based on the strength of their nomination and the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community (both ratings and comments).

Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has also named Kount Complete a Gold winner of the 2017 Global Excellence Awards® in the Best Deployment (Asia-Pacific) category. The security industry celebrated its 13th Annual 2017 Global Excellence Awards in San Francisco by honoring excellence in every facet of the industry including products, people behind the successes and best companies.

"Congratulations to Kount for winning the Fraud Prevention category in the 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, founder of the 350,000 member Information Security Community on LinkedIn which organizes the awards program. "With more than 450 entries, the 2017 awards were highly competitive, and all winners and finalists reflect the very best in leadership, excellence and innovation in today's cybersecurity industry."

Kount Complete is designed for online merchants operating in customer-not-present (online and mobile) environments that want to simplify fraud detection and dramatically improve bottom line profitability. For each transaction, Kount combines its patented and proprietary technology with advanced machine learning techniques to analyze hundreds of relevant data variables and activity matching them with other appropriate data across the globe in real-time. This unique service determines the authenticity of the order, confirms that the purchase is from a legitimate customer and that the payment is valid, not stolen or compromised financial information, all in less than 300 milliseconds.

“Recognition of Kount Complete by the Cybersecurity Excellence and InfoSecurity Awards further validates our product as best-in-class and a leader in fraud prevention,” said Brad Wiskirchen, CEO, Kount. “These industry honors demonstrate Kount’s commitment to innovation, which allows us to continue providing our customers with the highest level of fraud prevention solutions.”

About Kount

Kount helps businesses boost sales by reducing fraud. Our all-in-one, SaaS platform simplifies fraud detection and helps online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s turnkey fraud platform is easy-to-implement and easy-to-use. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed billions of transactions and provides maximum protection for some of the world’s best-known brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places than ever before. For more information about Kount, please visit http://www.kount.com.