BergaMet NA Products Now Available on Amazon.com

BergaMet NA, a company that creates a line of products that improves the lives of people who suffer from metabolic syndrome, announced its products are now available for purchase on Amazon.com, the world’s largest online retailer.

BergaMet NA’s product line is large and varied, but all of its offerings are based on high-quality natural ingredients sourced from all over the world. The company’s premier product, BergaMet, has developed a reputation as the best citrus bergamot product currently available in its market. Now, this product has arrived on Amazon.com, which gives the company a larger audience than ever before.

“We are thrilled to announce that BergaMet is now available for purchase on Amazon.com,” said Logan Decker, Director of Operations for BergaMet NA. “These natural products are extremely useful for helping people find some much-needed relief from their metabolic syndrome symptoms. We are pleased to have the chance to reach out to more people than ever before to provide them with these benefits.”

BergaMet NA was established in early 2016 after its founders learned about the bergamot citrus grown in the Calabrian region of Italy. Researchers closely analyzed some of the clinical trials that had been performed on the fruit and found that it was a natural cardiovascular supplement thanks to its high levels of polyphenols. Bergamot can be grown in various places and climates around the world, but only those Italian fruits have this unique polyphenol composition.

Today, BergaMet offers several options for its supplements, each of which targets different health issues. BergaMet Mega+O, for example, is particularly useful for consumers who have high LDL cholesterol, low HDL cholesterol and high triglyceride levels. Another common choice among BergaMet customers is BergaMet Sport, which provides the same benefits as Mega+O but with an 18 percent stronger effect. Bergamet Sport also helps athletes improve energy levels, improve muscle recovery and athletic performance.

“We are eager to continue expanding our brand reach so we can help more people around the world achieve better metabolic and cardiovascular health,” said Decker.

For more information about BergaMet NA and its products, visit http://www.bergametna.com.