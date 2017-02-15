Edward Buckingham MD, founder of the Buckingham Center for Facial Plastic Surgery, was recently in attendance at the elite International Facial Plastic Surgery Winter Symposium – Reaching New Peaks in Facial Plastic Surgery. Held annually, this retreat hosts the top facial plastic surgeons, oculoplastic surgeons, dermatologists and aesthetic professionals from around the world. Dr. Buckingham had the pleasure of acting as course director for the 2017 event, along with Rami K. Batniji, MD.



The Winter Facial Plastic Surgery International meeting was held at Beaver Creek Mountain, outside of Vail, from January 18-22, 2017. This biannual meeting is well-known for offering an intimate level of interaction between presenters and attending physicians. This year, the prestigious faculty included more than 40 renowned surgeons.



The five-day conference served as the hub for a variety of educational presentations, lectures, classes and exhibitions. Presentation topics included ‘Revision Rhinoplasty – How to Avoid It’, ‘Fat Transfer with Rhytidectomy’, ‘Treating the Advanced Aging of the Lower Third of the Neck’, ‘A Minimally Invasive Approach to Lower Eyelid Retraction’ and ‘Periocular Fillers’, as well as many others. Each day began with an exhibitor breakfast, ending with specialty-specific lectures, discussions and après-ski. All of those in attendance received 20 continuing education credits.



Dr. Buckingham is an alumnus of Southern Methodist University and the University of Texas, Double Board Certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology. The Austin-area native graduated in the top 2% of his medical school class at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. During this time, Dr. Buckingham was awarded the ‘prestigious’ Donald Duncan Memorial Scholarship in Anatomy, the Merck Manual Award and the Edward Randall Medal for Academic Excellence. A leader in the field of facial plastic surgery, Dr. Buckingham is one of a small group of doctors to achieve the highest possible written score on the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery’s certification examination.



To get additional details on Buckingham Center for Facial and Plastic Surgery, contact the Austin office at 512.401.2500. Personal consultations with Dr. Buckingham can be arranged in-person, as well as via email. Information on the recent International Facial Plastic Surgery conference, and all this year’s speakers, can be found at the Winter Symposium’s online program.