Every day spent at camp is a reason to celebrate.

Christian Camp and Conference Association has launched The Power of Camp, a nation-wide campaign to send thousands of underprivileged kids to camp. The campaign also helps spread the word about the wide variety of camps available for kids and families.

Why Camp?

“Imagine the impact if any kid, anywhere could go to camp regardless of their ability to pay. Imagine if kids struggling with their identity, longing to be loved, faced with huge peer pressure or thoughts of self-injury could experience in a beautiful place the love of a God who has a plan for their lives,” said Gregg Hunter, CCCA President/CEO.

More than five and a half million guests go to a CCCA member camp each year. Camp provides incredible opportunities that kids might not have access to otherwise. At camp, kids get to spend 10,080 minutes away from normal pressures of life. Camp offers positive adult role models, freedom to be unplugged from technology, high-adventure environments and a place to build lifelong friendships.

Facts:

Current Status of America’s Youth



Teens spend an average of nine hours a day consuming media.

Kids spend about four to seven minutes a day playing outside.

One in three kids and teens in American is overweight or obese. (American Heart Association)

The Remedy



Kids are able to put away cell phones and develop social skills in a temporary community.

Camp offers an array of activities like hiking, swimming, horseback riding, kayaking and field games—plenty of ways to burn energy, get moving and build confidence.

Trusted adults and camp staff create space for kids to ask important questions, navigate tough decisions and take time to think without distractions.

Campers explore nature, play games and simply get to be kids, which results in healthier lifestyles.

