Ystrategies (OTCMKTS: YSTR) today announced the creation of its Science and Technology Advisory Board. The group of experts will provide the company with guidance on science and technology issues in advanced technologies, renewable energy and energy efficiency, among others.

“You can't have too many opinions of great technologists,” said Jim Kiles, Chairman & CEO of Ystrategies. “We are building a strong bench of experts across industry, government labs and academia that can help us understand which of the latest technology solutions and applications in our pipeline have the best opportunity for practical application and rapid commercialization.”

Initial board members will include:



Peter Therkelsen, Research Scientist and Building and Industrial Applications Department Deputy Head at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, where he develops combustion technologies and studies industrial energy management.

Kevin McLoughlin, Senior Consultant at Environmental Consultants Inc., formerly an environmental science expert with the NY State Power Authority, EPRI and the Empire State Electric Energy Research Corporation.

Dan Aronson, Founding CEO and CTO, Fandor, Founder and VP Engineering, Brightmail, Founder and CTO, Campsix and active angel investor.

Scott Wallace, Program Manager of Energy to Care (American Society for Health Care Engineering’s national energy efficiency program), expert in commercial application of control systems/energy efficiency/renewable energy products & services.

Ben Bartlett, Director of Strategic Partnerships at the California Clean Energy Fund. A long-time community leader and environmental lawyer, Mr. Bartlett also serves as a councilmember for the city of Berkeley, and is a member of the Association of Bay Area Governments.

Mike Tucker, Research Scientist in the Energy Conversion Group at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, where he develops electrochemical technologies including redox flow cells, and SOFC and PEM fuel cells.

Vi Rapp, Research Scientist in the Energy Technologies Area at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, where she develops ultra-low emission and net zero carbon combustion technologies for heat and power generation.

Mary Vincent, EIR at SK Telecom Americas Innopartners, a Venture Fund & Accelerator for core technology companies in Silicon Valley.

Richard Samuelson, former Investment Banker with UBS and BNP and currently an active angel investor.

Lilian Chou, CEO of UX-FLO, with 20 years leading business development and strategy for start-up teams, turning failing business segments around, and managing global partners in companies like Nike, Sony, Autodesk and P&G.

Jeff Weng, Executive Managing Director at USAREG Inc., a Silicon Valley based firm specializes on strategy consulting, venture investment, financing and M&A covering US and Chinese markets.

Yurij Wowczuk, Head – Global Production and Technology with Matthews International Inc., responsible for Matthews Management System (MMS) and provides leadership for global health & safety, corporate purchasing, supplier development, capital strategy, engineering, intelligent manufacturing/new technology and product development, M&A due diligence/deal flow, and human capital projects.

Del Christensen, Chief of Global Business Development for the Bay Area Council overseeing trade and investment efforts between China and California.

Mark E. Avsec, partner and Vice-Chair of the Innovations, Information Technology & Intellectual Property (3iP) Practice Group of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff, LLP. He leads Benesch’s 3D Printing Legal Team.

Ystrategies Corp. is a publicly traded venture capital and business development firm that invests in advanced technologies in clean tech, SaaS and IoT through agreements with government agencies, universities, incubators and private technology companies. Ystrategies supports startups with investment and assists in commercialization and development of Strategic partnerships. The company has offices in San Francisco, CA and Pittsburgh, PA. Learn more at http://www.ystrategies.com.