South Asian Extravaganza Raises Funds for People with Disabilities

Enable, Inc. presents Winter Manmohini 2017 on Saturday, March 11, a fun-filled fundraiser featuring performances by the Satrangi School of Fusion; the Indian Cultural Society of East Brunswick; Sparsh Shah; and Umesh Bhaktia. This South Asian entertainment extravaganza supports independent living for children and adults with disabilities and seniors. Open seating tickets cost $20 for adults; $15 for children and students. VIP reserved seats cost $50 (tickets at the door are $25/$20/$50). Doors open at 4 pm at West Windsor Plainsboro High School South Theater; performances start at 4:30 pm.

"The community comes together at Winter Manmohini 2017 to enjoy dance, theater, singing, and self-expression -- while raising critical funds that make it possible for people with disabilities and seniors to live independently in the community," said Sharon Copeland, MSW, LSW, Enable’s Chief Executive Officer. “Wyou won't want to miss this fun, inspirational event! Or, if you can't attend, donate a ticket so a child or adult with a disability can attend in your place.”

Led by Rohheet Baxi, Satrangi School of Fusion highlights the event with over 300 dancers and thousands of costumes. Baxi, who lost a leg to cancer as a child, founded the non-profit Dance with Wings which provides free dance lessons to children and families living with autism, Down syndrome and developmental challenges. Dance with Wings students are included in Winter Manmohini 2017.

The Indian Cultural Society of East Brunswick Theater Group will perform “Romance in the Garden: Bhagavad-Ajjuka”. The witty one-act play was adapted from a 7th century Sanskrit farce by director Dr. Farley Richmond, Professor and Director of the Center for Asian Studies at the University of Georgia/Athens. Barkha Kishnani is assistant director.

Singer and child prodigy Sparsh Shah will also perform. The 13-year-old uses a wheelchair because he was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, an incurable disease that makes his bones extremely brittle.

Gourmet Indian food will be provided by renowned Princeton restaurant Mehek (at an additional cost).

Sponsors include: Stark & Stark Attorneys at Law; Saint Peter’s Healthcare System; Provident Bank; Santander; New York Life; NJM Insurance Group; House of Spices (India), Inc.; and Indus American Bank. Winter Manmohini 2017 Co-chairs are Shashi Airi and Gulshan Chhabra. Committee members are Sharon Copeland; Frank DiSanzo; Kadambary Joshi; Vidya Kallur; Diana Kennedy; Barkha Kishnani; Anu Mehta; Abishek Mishra; Cynthia Perri-Rock; Kendall Popowski; Toni Ricigliano; Domenic Sanginiti; Vashvi Shah; Christina Teel; Anthony W. Simmons; John Trench; Frances Chaves.

For more information, sponsorship, advertising and tickets, go to: http://www.enablenj.org/events or contact Frances Chaves at 609-987-5003 x 138 or email fchaves(at)enablenj(dot)org.

About one in five Americans lives with a disability. Over one in ten live with a severe disability. Established as a non-profit in 1989, Enable, Inc. serves over 500 New Jersey individuals with disabilities, seniors, and their families. Through in home, residential and day services, Enable helps sustain healthy, independent lives in an environment that provides dignity, respect, and personal fulfillment. For more information, go to http://www.enablenj.org.