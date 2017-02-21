AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Dealey, Renton & Associates

“This newly formed partnership is strategically complementary for both parties and will add value and expertise along the West coast in our professional liability sector.” stated Tom Riley, President and COO of AssuredPartners.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is pleased to announce the acquisition of Dealey, Renton & Associates Insurance Brokers (DRA) located in Oakland, CA. DRA has proudly served the needs of clients throughout California since 1950. DRA specializes in working with architects, engineers, environmental consultants and related professionals along with lawyers and insurance agents and brokers. The team of 78 at DRA’s three California Offices (Oakland, Pasadena and Santa Ana) will continue operations under the leadership of President Morgan West. DRA reports approximately $17.0 million in revenues.

“DRA partners with each client to develop risk management and insurance solutions specific to the requirements of individual firms, their risk tolerance and contractual requirements. Our professional liability, property & casualty and benefits specialists draw on many years of relevant experience in serving the needs of our clients,” said DRA President Morgan West. "We’re thrilled to join forces with AssuredPartners and continue to expand opportunities to serve more clients and team members.”

“This newly formed partnership is strategically complementary for both parties and will add value and expertise along the West coast in our professional liability sector,” stated Tom Riley, President and COO of AssuredPartners. “DRA brings a great reputation and innovative solutions to the marketplace and we are pleased to expand further into California with our new partners. We welcome the clients and staff of DRA to AssuredPartners."

For more information about Dealey, Renton & Associates, please visit: http://www.dealeyrenton.com.

ABOUT ASSUREDPARTNERS, INC

Headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida and led by Jim Henderson and Tom Riley, AssuredPartners, Inc. acquires and invests in insurance brokerage businesses (property and casualty, employee benefits, surety and MGU’s) across the United States and in London. From its founding in March of 2011, AssuredPartners has grown to over $670 million in annualized revenue and continues to be one of the fastest growing insurance brokerage firms in the United States* with over 180 offices in 30 states, Canada and London. Since 2011, AssuredPartners has acquired more than 160 insurance agencies. For more information, please contact Dean Curtis, CFO, at 407.708.0031 or dcurtis(at)assuredptr(dot)com, or visit http://www.assuredpartners.com.

*As ranked by Business Insurance in the July 18, 2016 edition, featuring the “100 largest brokers of U.S. business.”