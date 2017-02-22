This podcast features hospital marketing experts from all over the country. They share ideas and insight about how to outsmart the competition using strategic thinking and creative tactics. I am seeing the social media point person within the organization having the opportunity to do a lot of training and decentralization of the expertise across the organization.

Social media marketing is transitioning from a singular person activity to a collaborative team effort — especially for hospitals and health systems. Smith & Jones’ delves into this insight and more in its latest episode of its Brains Over Brawn podcast.

In this episode, President of Smith & Jones David Vener meets up with social media strategist and partner of the digital firm Med|Ed Digital Jessica Columbo. Jessica specializes in training regulated industries on how to use social media to build brand awareness and grow online communities. Jessica also teaches them how to leverage social media to respond to real-time crisis situations.

“Five years ago, there wasn’t an awareness that we even needed in-house dedicated social media management,” Columbo said. “Now slowly, I am seeing the social media point person within the organization having the opportunity to do a lot of training and decentralization of the expertise across the organization.”

Available on the Smith & Jones website, the Brains over Brawn podcast features hospital marketing experts from all over the country. They share ideas and insight about how to outsmart the competition using strategic thinking and creative tactics. Listeners can also subscribe to the podcast on iTunes.

Smith & Jones’ next podcast will feature media buying expert Rachel Digman. Rachel will take listeners through media buying best practices and what to look out for in digital media space.

Listen to the podcast on our website today and stay tuned for more.

About Smith & Jones:

Smith & Jones is the marketing communications agency exclusively focused on helping hospitals and health systems outsmart formidable competitors. We imagine an America where healthcare is truly personal, where everyone has local access to a superior customer and clinical experience, and as a result, people live healthier lives. We contribute to that vision by helping our clients create meaningful and desirable healthcare brands, align their internal teams, engage new and existing patients, and drive downstream revenue. Together, we change the outcomes.