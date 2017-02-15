26 Global Leaders Selected as Eisenhower Fellows

Philadelphia, PA (PRWEB) February 15, 2017
Eisenhower Fellowships (EF) has selected 26 global leaders from government, business and civil society to embark on a seven-week fellowship in the U.S., engaging in a transformative exchange of knowledge and ideas with the leading minds in their fields. These Fellows, representing 23 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania, will participate in EF’s spring Global Program from April 3 to May 19, 2017.
General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), chairman of Eisenhower Fellowships, said these mid-career leaders advance the mission of the premier 63-year-old fellowship program to enhance international understanding and promote peaceful dialogue. “These impressive men and women will serve as outstanding international ambassadors as they travel around the United States and take their place in the Eisenhower Fellowships’ global network of influential leaders,” said General Powell.
Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, vice-chair of EF’s Board of Trustees, said this spring’s Fellows are innovative leaders who apply multi-disciplinary approaches to problem-solving and seek collaboration across geographic borders. “They are diverse, they are dynamic and they are doers,” Whitman said. “We are delighted to help them acquire new perspectives that will allow them to leave their mark on society.”
George de Lama, president of Eisenhower Fellowships, noted that these Fellows will come to the U.S. at an uncertain time around the world when American engagement with the international community is more important than ever. “These ascendant leaders will connect with Americans from all fields in a thoughtful, substantive exchange that will help build bridges and tear down walls,” de Lama said.
The 2017 Global Fellows are thought leaders in agricultural policy, education, health, entrepreneurship, communications, artificial intelligence, music and arts education, immigrant integration and public services.
The 2017 Global Fellows are:
Cecilia Aversa | Argentina
International Cooperation Advisor, Ministry of Science, Technology and Productive Innovation
Sue-Ern Tan | Australia
Manager, Access, Shell QGC
Daniela Mendez | Brazil
Country Manager, IE Business School
Chen Dali | China
Director, Division of American and Oceanic Affairs, Ministry of Education
Jamie Lin | Chinese Taipei
Founding Partner, AppWorks
Jonathan Malagón | Colombia
Vice President of Economic and Technical Affairs, Colombian Banking Association
Natalia Ponce de León | Colombia
President, Natalia Ponce de León Foundation
Harri Ketamo | Finland
Chairman of the Board, Headai Ltd.
Katharina Kurz | Germany
Managing Director, Braukunst Berlin GmbH (BRLO)
Moses Tia | Ghana
Executive Director, Savannah Young
Farmers Network
Sangeetha Madhu | India
Director, Chennai Institute of Learning
and Development
Swati Sharma | India
Special Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, New Delhi
Teguh Dartanto | Indonesia
Director, Undergraduate Program in Economics, University of Indonesia
Benedetta Berti | Israel/Italy
Fellow, Institute for National Security Studies
Kyungsang Yu | Korea
Vice President of Global Strategy, SK Planet
Anita Ahmad | Malaysia
Senior Vice President, Community Development, Hasanah Foundation
Fatima Mohammed | Nigeria
Founder, LikeMinds Project
Jawad Khawaja | Pakistan
Joint Secretary, Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan
Richard Gakuba | Rwanda
Founder and Director, Health Systems Innovations
Diana Mpyisi | Rwanda
Founder and Director, Blue Oceans
Subramaniam Eassuweran | Sri Lanka
Deputy Chairman, Eswaran Brothers Exports
Chevaan Daniel | Sri Lanka
Group Director, The Capital Maharaja Organization
Fredrik Bruhn | Sweden
CEO, Unibap
Dolorosa Gitagno | Tanzania
Regional Manager, Pathfinder International
Selim Dundar | Turkey
Attorney/Partner, Dundar Sir Law Office
Thanh Bui | Vietnam
Managing Director, SOUL Corporation
EF brings together innovative leaders from across geographies and sectors, visionaries who tackle big challenges to better the world around them. Since 1953, nearly 2,000 mid-career leaders from 55 countries have benefited from the unique, customized experience of an Eisenhower Fellowship.
Successful candidates for EF programs are exceptional leaders, around 32-45 years old, eager to advance their personal and professional growth. They commit to lifelong engagement with the organization and its nearly 1,500 active Fellows around the world. Fellows apply what they learn from their peers and in their meetings with experts in their respective fields to maximize their potential and produce sustained impact through their fellowship experience and collaboration within the EF global network.
