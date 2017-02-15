26 Global Leaders Selected as Eisenhower Fellows

Eisenhower Fellowships (EF) has selected 26 global leaders from government, business and civil society to embark on a seven-week fellowship in the U.S., engaging in a transformative exchange of knowledge and ideas with the leading minds in their fields. These Fellows, representing 23 countries across Asia, Africa, Latin America and Oceania, will participate in EF’s spring Global Program from April 3 to May 19, 2017.

General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.), chairman of Eisenhower Fellowships, said these mid-career leaders advance the mission of the premier 63-year-old fellowship program to enhance international understanding and promote peaceful dialogue. “These impressive men and women will serve as outstanding international ambassadors as they travel around the United States and take their place in the Eisenhower Fellowships’ global network of influential leaders,” said General Powell.

Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, vice-chair of EF’s Board of Trustees, said this spring’s Fellows are innovative leaders who apply multi-disciplinary approaches to problem-solving and seek collaboration across geographic borders. “They are diverse, they are dynamic and they are doers,” Whitman said. “We are delighted to help them acquire new perspectives that will allow them to leave their mark on society.”

George de Lama, president of Eisenhower Fellowships, noted that these Fellows will come to the U.S. at an uncertain time around the world when American engagement with the international community is more important than ever. “These ascendant leaders will connect with Americans from all fields in a thoughtful, substantive exchange that will help build bridges and tear down walls,” de Lama said.

The 2017 Global Fellows are thought leaders in agricultural policy, education, health, entrepreneurship, communications, artificial intelligence, music and arts education, immigrant integration and public services.

The 2017 Global Fellows are:

Cecilia Aversa | Argentina

International Cooperation Advisor, Ministry of Science, Technology and Productive Innovation

Sue-Ern Tan | Australia

Manager, Access, Shell QGC

Daniela Mendez | Brazil

Country Manager, IE Business School

Chen Dali | China

Director, Division of American and Oceanic Affairs, Ministry of Education

Jamie Lin | Chinese Taipei

Founding Partner, AppWorks

Jonathan Malagón | Colombia

Vice President of Economic and Technical Affairs, Colombian Banking Association

Natalia Ponce de León | Colombia

President, Natalia Ponce de León Foundation

Harri Ketamo | Finland

Chairman of the Board, Headai Ltd.

Katharina Kurz | Germany

Managing Director, Braukunst Berlin GmbH (BRLO)

Moses Tia | Ghana

Executive Director, Savannah Young

Farmers Network

Sangeetha Madhu | India

Director, Chennai Institute of Learning

and Development

Swati Sharma | India

Special Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, New Delhi

Teguh Dartanto | Indonesia

Director, Undergraduate Program in Economics, University of Indonesia

Benedetta Berti | Israel/Italy

Fellow, Institute for National Security Studies

Kyungsang Yu | Korea

Vice President of Global Strategy, SK Planet

Anita Ahmad | Malaysia

Senior Vice President, Community Development, Hasanah Foundation

Fatima Mohammed | Nigeria

Founder, LikeMinds Project

Jawad Khawaja | Pakistan

Joint Secretary, Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan

Richard Gakuba | Rwanda

Founder and Director, Health Systems Innovations

Diana Mpyisi | Rwanda

Founder and Director, Blue Oceans

Subramaniam Eassuweran | Sri Lanka

Deputy Chairman, Eswaran Brothers Exports

Chevaan Daniel | Sri Lanka

Group Director, The Capital Maharaja Organization

Fredrik Bruhn | Sweden

CEO, Unibap

Dolorosa Gitagno | Tanzania

Regional Manager, Pathfinder International

Selim Dundar | Turkey

Attorney/Partner, Dundar Sir Law Office

Thanh Bui | Vietnam

Managing Director, SOUL Corporation

EF brings together innovative leaders from across geographies and sectors, visionaries who tackle big challenges to better the world around them. Since 1953, nearly 2,000 mid-career leaders from 55 countries have benefited from the unique, customized experience of an Eisenhower Fellowship.

Successful candidates for EF programs are exceptional leaders, around 32-45 years old, eager to advance their personal and professional growth. They commit to lifelong engagement with the organization and its nearly 1,500 active Fellows around the world. Fellows apply what they learn from their peers and in their meetings with experts in their respective fields to maximize their potential and produce sustained impact through their fellowship experience and collaboration within the EF global network.

Eisenhower Fellowships identifies, empowers and connects innovative leaders through a transformative fellowship experience and lifelong engagement in a global network of dynamic change agents committed to creating a world more peaceful, prosperous and just.

