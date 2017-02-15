Magic Hat Set to Release a Humdinger of a Wee Heavy

Magic Hat has announced the release of the latest beer in its Humdinger® Series of rare and exceptional ales. Wee Heavy Champ will surface from the depths of the brewer’s cellars for the first time in nearly a year on Thursday, February 16. Wee Heavy Champ will be available in 4-packs of 12-ounce bottles at retailers across the country and on draught at select bars and restaurants.

The beer launch will be capped with a special release party on Friday, February 17, at Magic Hat’s popular local venue, The Artifactory® in South Burlington, VT. The celebration will run from 6pm to 8:30pm and will feature live music from The Tenderbellies and fresh, local food from South Burlington-based Sugarsnap. Attendees can wash it all down with a glass of a Wee Heavy Champ as well as a special Bourbon Barrel-aged edition. $1 from each beer served will benefit the Lake Champlain Committee.

A Mysteriously Great Take on the Scotch Ale

Wee Heavy Champ isn’t quite a traditional Scotch Ale. While it’s no doubt all about the malt, “70% of its malt bill is made up of Wheat and Munich, while the rest is rounded out by a blend of caramel and chocolate malts. This allows us to drive a complex malt flavor that displays notes of caramel and toffee with hints of vanilla,” says Head Brewer Chris Rockwood.

Magic Hat encourages craft beer lovers to add Wee Heavy Champ to their beer cellars as well as their

refrigerators, so that they may experience its myriad flavors as they evolve into ever more complex depths.

Brewed for the Love of Lake Champlain

Wee Heavy Champ is brewed to honor our friends at the Lake Champlain Committee (LCC) here in Vermont, who work hard to protect our lake’s ecological health and accessibility for future generations. The beer takes its name from the Lake Monster “Champ.” Those who believe, including the brewers at Magic Hat, will tell you that Champ lives in the depths of Lake Champlain.

To support lake preservation efforts, Magic Hat will make a donation from the proceeds of this beer and will provide LCC with volunteer support throughout the year. We encourage you to be a champ and help protect our local water resources.

About the Humdinger® Series

When chaotic chemistry, humble patience and blind faith converge under just the right conditions, a special kind of beer takes shape. The Humdingers are a collection of distinctive ales brewed for discriminating palates and generous spirits. Each bottle contains decades of collective brewing experience and is the result of much deliberation and imagination. Every Humdinger has its purpose and should be enjoyed whenever and wherever the spirit moves you.