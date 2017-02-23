IXACT Contact real estate CRM Our partnership with IXACT Contact is a natural fit.

For over 32 years, RE/MAX has been a leading real estate organization in North America. By providing superior training, administrative and marketing support, brokers and agents are free to focus on what they do best: sell real estate. Recognizing the value of a robust CRM and marketing system, RE/MAX of Western Canada endorses IXACT Contact to their agents.

RE/MAX of Western Canada’s executive team believes the success of their 6,700 agents largely depends on them successfully keeping in touch with past clients, remaining top-of-mind with prospects, and being well-organized in their business. To help their agents achieve these goals, they recommend the use of a robust real estate CRM and marketing system, and endorse IXACT Contact as their preferred solution.

IXACT Contact is an integrated CRM, email marketing, and website solution that helps agents generate and convert leads into clients. With the solution, agents are able to save valuable time, keep in touch effectively, and get better organized. IXACT Contact’s mobile CRM app empowers real estate agents to manage their business from anywhere, on any device.

“Our partnership with IXACT Contact is a natural fit. RE/MAX Sales Associates’ success is largely due to the impactful relationships they have built with their clients. IXACT Contact will help our agents stay organized and maintain valuable relationships,” says Elton Ash, Regional Executive Vice President, RE/MAX of Western Canada.

Joining hundreds of colleagues who are already using IXACT Contact real estate CRM, RE/MAX of Western Canada real estate professionals can easily sign up to enjoy an extended free trial of IXACT Contact and special volume-based pricing.

“We’re proud to be an official partner of RE/MAX of Western Canada,” says Rich Gaasenbeek, VP, Sales and Marketing, IXACT Contact. “RE/MAX has a rich legacy of prestige, professionalism, and dedication to providing its real estate agents with valuable training and cutting-edge tools to equip their real estate agents for success. IXACT Contact is looking forward to working with the RE/MAX of Western Canada management team to help their agents grow their businesses through effective contact management and marketing.”

According to a study by ActiveRain, successful real estate agents are 87 per cent more likely than unsuccessful agents to be using a real estate CRM. By leveraging the power of IXACT Contact, the industry’s most user-friendly CRM, RE/MAX of Western Canada is helping their agents reach sales achievement through effective contact management, email marketing, and better organization.

About IXACT Contact Solutions Inc.

IXACT Contact® is an easy to use cloud-based real estate CRM that helps agents stay organized and build lasting relationships. The integrated solution offers three powerful elements including a real estate CRM, email marketing platform, and mobile-friendly agent website all for one low price. With IXACT Contact, real estate agents can convert more leads into clients and attract more referrals and repeat business. Sign up for a free trial today at http://www.ixactcontact.com. (Rookies get IXACT Contact free for 6 months.)

About the RE/MAX network

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Over 110,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of over 100 countries and territories. RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RMCO, LLC, which is controlled and managed by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised more than $150 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. For more information about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit http://www.remax.ca.