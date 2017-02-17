AeroVision International Announces EMEA Forward Stocking Location

Our newly initiated warehouse will be adjacent to London’s Heathrow Airport, allowing customers outside of North America greatly improved access to AeroVision’s inventory of regional aircraft parts

AeroVision International has announced it will open a new forward stocking location to service customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in collaboration with B&H Worldwide, a leading aerospace logistics provider. “Our newly initiated warehouse will be adjacent to London’s Heathrow Airport, allowing customers outside of North America greatly improved access to AeroVision’s inventory of regional aircraft parts” said Pete Gibson, AeroVision’s Vice President of Aircraft Services. “Utilizing the 24/7/365 support of B&H Worldwide will cut lead times for normal shipments and greatly reduce the response time for EMEA customer’s AOG situations.”

Rick Cramblet, Executive Vice President of AeroVision said, “The relationship with B&H Worldwide, utilizing their LHR warehouse location, is the first step in building out a global support network for our customers. Additional forward stocking locations will be added as quickly as possible, enabling our customers to reduce their investment in inventory while increasing their dispatch reliability.”

"We are delighted to have been chosen to provide these specialist logistics services to a leading global provider like AeroVision International. Our highly trained team at Heathrow will be focused on providing a first class service, which will enable AeroVision to maintain the highest integrity of its forward stocking supply chain," stated B&H Worldwide’s V.P. Americas, Reg Echeumuna.

About AeroVision International LLC: Founded in 2003, AeroVision International has become a trusted business partner to business and regional aircraft MR&O shops worldwide. AeroVision supplies business and regional commuter engines and engine parts (PT6 / PW100 / JT15D / PW300 / PW500 / TFE-731 / AE3007) in support of operators and MRO facilities around the world. With a strong focus on Embraer ERJ-135/145 and ATR 42 aircraft, AeroVision offers sales & leasing of aircraft, engines, auxiliary power units, avionics and landing gear as well as outright or exchange sales of all major internal and external spare parts. Information on AeroVision’s support for the ERJ aircraft can be found at http://www.aerovi.com.

About B&H Worldwide: Established in 1988 in the UK, B&H Worldwide is a market leader in the highly specialist aerospace parts industry. Over the last quarter of a century is has expanded globally and today operates from ten strategically located aerospace hubs around the world and has a customer base which includes airlines, spare part stockists, MROs and repair vendors. Its innovative, in-house designed IT solutions are highly tailored to suit customer operating models and its OnTrack software sets the benchmark for the aerospace logistics industry.