Fotoskribe, now a ShootDotEdit company We have been especially inspired by Fotoskribe’s repeated ability to get Google’s attention and thereby increase the SEO rankings of their clients.

ShootDotEdit, LLC announced it has acquired Fotoskribe. Fotoskribe is the leading expert in blogging as-a-service for the Pro Wedding and Portrait Photographer. Over the years, Fotoskribe has earned the trust and reputation of creating best in class content and image publishing for its customers. They specialize in matching the voice and style of each photography business they serve. Garrett Delph, the CEO/Co-Founder of ShootDotEdit says, "We have been especially inspired by Fotoskribe’s repeated ability to get Google’s attention and thereby increase the search engine rankings of their clients. For these reasons and many others, it made good sense to align with and purchase them."

ShootDotEdit is committed to creating a linear workflow path for its customers, one that cuts out all of the painful zig-zags and stop gaps that come with managing the multitude of moving tasks required after the shooting portion of the job is complete. A good example of their commitment to this goal is their release of "Extra," a free event gallery hosting, event gallery marketing, and event gallery sales platform. It is offered at no cost for all ShootDotEdit customers. Moreover, it is only available to ShootDotEdit customers. Jared Bauman, the President/Co-Founder of ShootDotEdit shared, “Extra performs all the difficult and time-consuming event gallery tasks for our customers, for free. The purchase of Fotoskribe is another exciting step toward that same goal of empowering and enabling the success of Pro Wedding and Portrait Photographers."

For both Garrett and Jared, their position is the same today as it was in 2005 when they determined that they must let go of business tasks preventing them from succeeding. Essentially, it is the 'do what you do best and outsource the rest' mantra. They both strongly believe that as the professional photography economy of “fast” increases its speed, there just isn’t enough time in business to do it all. And yet, it all needs to get done in order to compete, in order to succeed.

Fotoskribe is where professional photographers go to grow. They are a team of experts that understand how to engage readers by creating stories that relate to the market, the people, they are targeting. Fotoskribe specializes in creating smart and meaningful content that will introduce its customers to new customers.

For more information about Fotoskribe:

web: http://fotoskribe.com/

phone: 415-692-3669

For more information about ShootDotEdit:

web: http://shootdotedit.com/

phone: 877-463-6365