Trivantis Leads the Charge for Compliance With WCAG 2.0 AA Standards

Trivantis®, makers of Lectora®, CourseMill®, and ReviewLink™, announced that Lectora leads the charge for compliance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.0 Level AA standards that were adopted this January 2017 by the United States Access Board.

The U.S. Access Board announced they require organizations to comply with WCAG 2.0 Level AA by January 18, 2018. Both desktop and online versions of the Lectora authoring tool already comply with these standards, a set of guidelines that organizations must follow when creating accessible websites and online content.

“Lectora allows eLearning developers to comply with WCAG 2.0 AA standards today, so they don’t have to wait until January 18 next year to easily provide eLearning that is accessible to all learners,” said John Blackmon, Trivantis Chief Technology Officer. “Right now, developers and training departments can choose any Lectora authoring tool and get WCAG 2.0 Level AA and Section 508 support. That’s why Lectora is the the leading eLearning authoring tool for accessibility.”

Using either version of Lectora, developers can create titles published to a web-based format (HTML, CourseMill, SCORM, AICC) that comply with the standards set in WCAG 2.0 Level AA.

Trivantis® empowers inspired learning with Lectora®, CourseMill®, and ReviewLink™ eLearning software. Since the company's founding in 1999, Trivantis has been an innovative leader in the eLearning industry. Lectora is the world's leading eLearning authoring software with Responsive Course Design™ for easy mobile-friendly development.