CQ fluency has been awarded a contract by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide Medicare Part C and D Model Marketing Material Translations for beneficiaries with Limited English Proficiency (LEP).

For the CMS Medicare Part C and D Model Marketing Material Translations contract, CQ fluency participated in a year-long selection process based on the following criteria: cost of services, technical understanding and approach, management plan, personnel qualifications, past performance and 508 compliance capabilities. CQ fluency provides over 50 Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Health Insurance organizations across the country with various language services, this vast amount of experience contributed to CQ fluency being rated at the top in each selection criteria.

CQ fluency is honored to be working in partnership with CMS to provide accurately translated model documents including Enrollment Forms, Annual Notice of Change/Evidence of Coverage (ANOC/EOC), Formularies and Directories. In addition, CQ fluency will be creating and maintaining a CMS glossary of healthcare and health insurance terms to ensure consistency across all model documents.

About CQ fluency

CQ fluency is one of the largest providers of language and accessibility services to Medicare Advantage and Medicaid health plans in the country. We offer our clients a one-stop document solution that ensures compliance with CMS and allows us to provide certified, translated and accessible documents within easily managed time-frames and in an extremely cost effective way.

About CMS

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, CMS, is part of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The programs administered by CMS include: Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and the Health Insurance Marketplace.