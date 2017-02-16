Krupp Kommunications (K2) Announces New Client David Monn

It is an honor to have the opportunity to work with such a unique talent,” said Heidi Krupp, CEO and Founder. “Our firm has always strived to represent people and companies whose mission is to better our world.

Krupp Kommunications (K2), a full-service public relations, marketing, and branding agency currently celebrating its 20th anniversary, has added event planner, designer and producer David Monn to its client roster. The announcement was made by Heidi Krupp, the firm’s Founder/CEO.

Monn, one of the most sought-after event designers, is best known for his broad range of artistry, from intimate private parties to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual Costume Institute gala and a performance production, In the Void, at the Park Avenue Armory in New York City. He is behind some of the most extraordinary events in the world, some of which are detailed in his book, The Art of Celebrating (Vendome Press, 2016).

Design critics have declared “there is no party like a David Monn party.” Using scent, sound, sight, touch, and taste, Monn designs events to be “shared, lived, and felt” by everyone there. His three favorite words are authenticity, scale, and detail, attributes that permeate every component of his work.

Born in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania, Monn worked as an interior designer and in the fine jewelry industry before launching his event-planning company. His clients include social leaders from around the world as well as a Who’s Who of brands and institutions. He is frequently invited to lecture at arts and horticultural organizations. He has served as a contributing editor to Departures magazine and has been featured in numerous luxury and lifestyle publications.

He has served on numerous philanthropic boards, including Arts Connection, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, as well as on planning committees of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the New York Public Library. He has been recognized for his devotion to animals by the Animal Medical Center.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to work with such a unique talent,” said Heidi Krupp, CEO and Founder. “Our firm has always strived to represent people and companies whose mission is to better our world. Certainly, David’s mission to bring more beauty into this world is most welcomed.”

