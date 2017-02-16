Voalte logo The solution allows healthcare organizations to integrate multiple systems so clinical staff receives fewer, more clinically relevant notifications, and can communicate easily with the rest of the care team, allowing them to spend more time at the bedside

Voalte®, the leader in healthcare communication technology, today announced a unique integration with Connexall® and Bernoulli to deliver alerts paired with real-time patient data and waveforms to Voalte smartphones. Voalte will showcase this new technology integration at the 2017 Annual HIMSS Conference and Exhibition in Orlando, demonstrating how healthcare organizations can deliver critical physiological data instantly to the right caregiver so they can make the best decisions regarding patient care.

By integrating multiple systems with Connexall’s alarm management and event notification platform, clinicians receive fewer, more relevant notifications, with insights tailored specifically to their role on the patient care team. Combined with Bernoulli for real-time collection, aggregation and distribution of physiological data from a range of medical devices, clinicians receive waveforms and other actionable information about a patient’s condition directly on their Voalte smartphones. This enables timely clinical interventions and enhances patient safety.

“Patient safety is jeopardized when clinical staff becomes overwhelmed by alarms, alerts, and trying to reach other care team members via pagers and overhead paging,” said Adam McMullin, Chairman and CEO of Voalte. “This solution with Connexall and Bernoulli allows healthcare organizations to integrate multiple systems so clinical staff receives fewer, more clinically relevant notifications, and can communicate easily with the rest of the care team, allowing them to spend more time at the bedside.”

Last month, independent research firm KLAS ranked Voalte number-one Secure Communications Platform and ranked Connexall number-one for Alarm Management in the 2017 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. Together, Voalte and Connexall provide a collaborative solution to reduce the number of alarms and alerts caregivers receive, include more valuable patient information in every notification, and streamline care team communication. The combined solution improves patient care and increases clinical satisfaction by addressing alarm fatigue and automating essential communication between team members. The Bernoulli One platform recently earned the 2016 North American Frost & Sullivan Award for Product Leadership.

“Connexall is delighted to partner with Bernoulli and Voalte for the benefit of our shared customers who require device connectivity and presentation of physiological patient data, trending and waveforms,” stated John Elms, president of Connexall. “Through this collaboration our three companies are positively impacting patient outcomes in acute care settings.”

“In the spirit of interoperability, we are excited to partner with Voalte and Connexall to show the value of real-time patient data as part of a comprehensive clinical communication solution,” said Janet Dillione, CEO of Bernoulli. “At HIMSS17, we are demonstrating together how healthcare providers can significantly enhance their patient safety, workflow and clinical decision-making.”

About Voalte

Voalte develops smartphone solutions that simplify caregiver communication. Ranked number-one and named 2017 Category Leader in the Best in KLAS: Software & Services report for the Secure Communications Platform segment, Voalte is the only company to offer a comprehensive Mobile Communication Strategy that enables care teams inside and outside the hospital to access and exchange information securely. Voalte customers benefit from a solid smartphone infrastructure that supports their existing systems and expands to accommodate future technologies. Founded in 2008, Voalte is a privately held company based in Sarasota, Florida. Voalte solutions are now available to more than 132,000 caregivers throughout the United States. For more information, visit voalte.com or follow @Voalte on Twitter.

About Connexall

Connexall, ranked number one and named Category Leader in the 2015/2016 and 2017 Best in KLAS awards, is an enterprise-grade communication and control platform that delivers hospital-wide interoperability to people, systems, tasks, and devices. Its capabilities act as a backbone for clinical workflow, communicating the right information to the right person, at the right time, on the right device. Based on more than 20 years of R&D efforts, the Class II medical device software is completely vendor-neutral and device-independent. Connexall has offices in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Portugal and Hong Kong and works with more than 1100 of the world’s most renowned and progressive hospitals and health systems. For more information please visit http://www.connexall.com.

About Bernoulli

Bernoulli is the leader in real-time solutions for patient safety, with more than 1,200 installed, operational systems. Bernoulli One™ is the market’s only real-time, connected healthcare platform that combines comprehensive and vendor-neutral medical device integration with powerful middleware, clinical surveillance, telemedicine/virtual ICU, advanced alarm management, predictive analytics and robust distribution capabilities into ONE solution that empowers clinicians with tools to drive better patient safety, clinical outcomes, patient experience, and provider workflow. For more information about Bernoulli, visit http://www.bernoullihealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. Visit our Resource Center to download case studies, white papers and articles.