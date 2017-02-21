Media Temple Revamps Its Managed WordPress Hosting Offerings

Remaining true to our customer-first philosophy, we’re excited to provide the extra features and functionality that help customers be successful when it comes to building and deploying high quality WordPress websites. —Brendan Fortune

Media Temple, a Los Angeles-based company providing premium web and cloud hosting solutions, today announced it has refreshed its managed WordPress hosting offerings. Further optimized for high performance and rendering speed, Media Temple’s four Managed WordPress plans allow creative professionals and businesses of all sizes to easily and securely deploy mission-critical WordPress sites or apps for themselves and others.

The Personal, Pro, Elite and (new) Extended plans all come with peace of mind, with automatic core and security updates, built-in 30-day file and database backups with one-click restore and 24/7 access to Media Temple’s award-winning, WordPress-trained customer support team. While the Personal and Pro plans boast increased SSD storage (from 30GB to 50GB, and from 100GB to 200GB, respectively), medium-sized companies with media-rich sites interested in the Elite plan will be able to take advantage of SiteLock’s TrueSpeed CDN, bundled at no additional cost, to further boost their sites’ overall speed and availability. Additionally, customers wanting to cost-effectively expand their resources without having to switch plans can easily leverage Site Packs (formerly known as Booster Packs).

“Remaining true to our customer-first philosophy, we’re excited to provide the extra features and functionality that help customers be successful when it comes to building and deploying high quality WordPress websites,” said Brendan Fortune, Senior Director of Product at Media Temple. “We’re always on the lookout for better ways to provide our users with the premium managed hosting offerings they expect from us.”

WordPress users who want to migrate their site to Media Temple can leverage the company’s concierge site migration service, which is provided by CloudTech, Media Temple’s seasoned engineers.

Managed WordPress hosting from Media Temple starts at $20 per month for the Personal plan. More information about the plans’ features and benefits can be found at https://mediatemple.net/webhosting/wordpress/.

# # #

ABOUT MEDIA TEMPLE

From its inception in 1998, Media Temple has helped web designers, developers, app publishers, creative agencies and enterprises focus on running their business while we take care of all their hosting needs. Over 125,000 people and businesses in 100 countries rely on our web and cloud hosting services to power over one million websites. Our premium service model combined with our scalable technology allows us to focus on delivering only exceptional quality solutions and best-in-class, award-winning 24/7 customer support. Our clients range from top tier web designers, popular blogs and online creative communities, to global advertising agencies and major brands. With 230 dedicated, U.S.-based employees, Media Temple has been repeatedly recognized as one of the best places to work in Los Angeles.

Find us anytime at http://www.mediatemple.net, on Twitter @MediaTemple or on Facebook.