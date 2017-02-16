Supply Chain Services Continues Growth Trajectory in 2016

Supply Chain Services, an award winning, nationwide provider of barcode and data collection solutions, today reported their 2016 sales results. The company achieved four percent revenue growth to $31.3 million. The growth was attributed to new services and products – the company first offered print & apply solutions in early 2016 - as well as additional sales and IT tech support staff. The company had 13 new hires in 2016.

“In what was a down year for most barcode solution providers, we are delighted to have been on the plus side.” said Chip Emery, CEO. “It was a full team effort across all of our internal functions, demonstrating that when we collaborate to help our customers operate better we deliver win-win results. We expect to return to double digit growth in 2017 and beyond by carrying out that same added capability strategy.”