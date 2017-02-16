Varun and Brian are perfect examples of legal professionals who harness the power of law for equality and justice

Clutch Group, a leading legal, risk, and compliance analytics and consulting firm, is pleased to announce its participation as a Champion Sponsor for this year’s Annual Law & Society Award Luncheon hosted by New York Lawyers for the Public Interest (NYLPI) at the Waldorf Astoria.

The proceeds of the luncheon support NYLPI’s efforts to provide low-income communities with increased access to legal assistance.

“We applaud NYLPI’s long history of defending the civil rights of vulnerable New Yorkers,” says Brian Flack, General Counsel at Clutch Group. “As a co-chair of the luncheon, I’m delighted that Clutch is supporting NYLPI’s continued efforts to provide critical advocacy services.”

This year’s luncheon honors Markus U. Diethelm, Group General Counsel, UBS and Martin Flumenbaum, Senior Litigation Partner ,Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.

“NYLPI is celebrating 40 years of work with and for our communities”, says McGregor Smyth, Executive Director, NYLPI. “Our success has been driven by both our partnerships with our clients, and the deep support of the legal community. Organizations like the Clutch Group have been integral to the success of our work on behalf of New Yorkers in need, and we thank Varun and Brian for serving as two of our co-chairs for our 24th Annual Law & Society Luncheon. Varun and Brian are perfect examples of legal professionals who harness the power of law for equality and justice, and we need individuals like them now more than ever.”

“As an organization, we are deeply committed to supporting causes close to heart of the legal community,” says Varun Mehta, EVP—Client Engagement at Clutch Group. “In the past, we have supported organizations like the New Jersey Law and Education Empower Project, Urban Assembly School of Law and Justice, Urban Justice Center, Equal Justice Works and Race Judicata as we continue to do our part to make legal services available to all.”

About Clutch

Clutch Group is a leading legal, risk, and compliance analytics and consulting firm headquartered in Washington D.C., with offices in NY, Chicago, London, Bangalore, Zurich and Hong Kong. The firm is dedicated to helping companies in the financial services, life sciences, and energy industries solve complex problems presented by the exponential growth of data and regulation. Clutch’s global team of attorneys, consultants, and technologists leverage deep subject-matter expertise and Clutch.IQ, a suite of cutting-edge data analytics solutions, to help clients manage large-scale litigation and investigations, conduct comprehensive communications surveillance, and re-engineer their internal legal and compliance functions. Clutch has been recognized by industry authorities including Nelson Hall, the New York Law Journal, Chambers Global, Frost & Sullivan, and Dun & Bradstreet and is regularly featured across major industry and market publications. For more information, visit http://www.clutchgroup.com.