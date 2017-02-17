Global Relay Launches Archiving Solution for Slack

February 17, 2017 - Global Relay, an established leader in enterprise information archiving, compliance messaging, and eDiscovery, is pleased to announce the launch of Global Relay Archive for Slack. Purpose-designed, Global Relay Archive for Slack enables organizations to efficiently capture and preserve all their Slack communication for compliance, audit, case management, and eDiscovery.

Global Relay Archive meets the stringent data retention and supervision requirements of SEC, FINRA, CFTC, FCA, HIPAA, and other regulatory authorities. It stores Slack communication in a secure and tamperproof cloud repository, where it is integrated with all of an organization’s electronic business data, including email, mobile, social media, market chat, and more (Global Relay Archive captures over 45 message types).

Global Relay Archive produces a single, unified source of information, which compliance officers, HR personnel, and other designated users can instantly access and search via the web, mobile devices, and MS Outlook. By creating a permanent and incontestable record of “who said what, when,” Global Relay Archive proactively prepares organizations for audit, investigation, and litigation.

