The new stroke and lymphedema assessments are tailored to the unique functional problems experienced by patients with these conditions, and they account for different body regions affected. The measures are targeted for ongoing development as primary FOTO measures that will produce risk-adjusted benchmarked reporting to help rehabilitation providers with management of quality and marketing of patient outcomes.

Other new measures in FOTO include the Jaw Functional Limitation Scale, for patients with problems such as temporomandibular joint dysfunction, and the Patient Health Questionnaire 2, a quick screening tool for depression.

Risk-adjusted benchmarked reporting for pelvic floor conditions is targeted for release by April 30, 2017. The science to develop risk-adjustment for pelvic floor took into account more than 80 variables related to factors such as chronicity, medical comorbidities and extent of the pelvic floor condition.

Al Amato, PT, MBA, FOTO President stated, “These additions to our robust and comprehensive functional outcomes data collection and reporting process demonstrate FOTO’s leadership in providing our clinicians with the best measurement tools available to measure and manage their patients and practice. We continue to lead the industry by applying scientific analysis to our large database to provide accurate, risk adjusted and benchmark reports.”

These developments highlight the already diverse and ever-growing selection of functional measurement and reporting in FOTO for multiple orthopedic, neurological and pelvic floor patient conditions that are commonly seen in rehabilitation settings.

About FOTO

FOTO is a Knoxville, TN based corporation that has been continuously improving solutions to efficiently measure and reliably report functional outcomes for the rehabilitation industry for over 25 years. FOTO’s web-based solutions are risk-adjusted to enable fair and accurate measurement and predictions of the expected improvement in patients’ functional status. Approximately 16.9 million patient surveys have been compiled in the FOTO database, and researchers have utilized FOTO data to publish over 90 articles on functional outcomes in refereed medical journals. These publications have led the way in enhancing the science of measuring outcomes and the use of outcomes in payment methodologies. FOTO is the standard in measuring functional outcomes in rehabilitation.

Learn more at FOTO or contact Judy Holder at 1-800-482-3686 x 238.