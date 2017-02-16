bevRAGE (http://www.bevrage.com), the five-star mobile app launched with great fanfare last August, is proud to have delivered $1.5 million in rebates to its users on beer, wine and spirits purchased at bars, restaurants and retail stores. bevRAGE is now in hyper-growth, and has appointed leading alcoholic beverage trade agency, Colangelo & Partners (http://www.colangelopr.com) to support rapid expansion. To date, bevRAGE has partnered with more than 80 brands including Absolut, Stolichnaya, Captain Morgan’s, Carnivor, Perrier Jouet and Heineken.

bevRAGE’s benefits for brand partners and retailers are powerful and highly efficient. Retailers are encouraging customers to utilize the app for savings on brands – at no cost to the retailer and with no fulfillment requirements. For the first time, brand partners can use a promotional engine to drive sales with visibility and access to transaction level data. Offers can be created and targeted based on consumption behavior and ROI is measured across multiple dimensions.

“bevRAGE has proven to be an excellent platform that provides our customers an easy way to benefit from their off-premise and on-premise purchases. It’s easy for customers to identify brand interests and to redeem rebates on selected portions of their purchases once they download the app. And it has given our brands an additional, exciting digital presence,” said Anna D’Aloisio, Brand Manager at Excelsior Wines.

Co-founder of bevRAGE, Rich Vogel says that bevRAGE is simple to use, highly targeted and built on consumer engagement. “The app delivers genuine value to the trade through a rebate platform – meeting the needs of both brand partners and retailers. bevRAGE is the first app built to drive sales and produce account level data for the supply chain.”

For the consumer, using bevRAGE is as simple as clipping a coupon – but redemption is quicker and verified. Customers simply download the app, browse through offers, snap a photo of their receipt and receive their money as fast as 48 hours after submission.

bevRAGE is suited to both off-premise and on-premise promotion, and is available for free download in 42 states from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Users must be over 21.

About bevRAGE:

bevRAGE is a mobile app-based consumer rebating system built for the beer, wine and spirits industry. Operating both on-and-off premise, bevRAGE transforms the consumer experience by making rebates as simple as snapping a quick photo of their receipt. bevRAGE uses proprietary technology and cloud computing to provide brands with valuable customer analytics and retargeting capabilities. bevRAGE is a joint venture between multi-generational alcohol industry veterans and Loeb Enterprises. Find out more at bevrage.com and follow @bevRAGEapp on Instagram and Twitter.

About Loeb Enterprises:

Loeb Enterprises is a private investment and start-up incubator founded by Michael Loeb and specializing in direct-to-consumer marketing. Since its inception in 2006, Loeb Enterprises' largest launch is ScriptRelief, a joint venture with OptumRx, a division of UnitedHealth Group. With nearly 11 million members, ScriptRelief has saved consumers well over $1 billion dollars on the purchase of prescription medication. Prior to Loeb Enterprises, Michael founded the Synapse Group, which grew to become the largest independent seller of subscriptions to consumer magazines and trade publications. Synapse was sold to Time Warner in 2001.