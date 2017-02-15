ZPower® Announces Battery Bowl Design Challenge with $25K Prize

ZPower The engineering students of today are the innovators of tomorrow...We want to support the spirit of innovation and provide the types of challenges that will result in creative, forward-facing design.

ZPower, the world’s only developer of rechargeable, silver-zinc microbatteries, invites all U.S. undergraduate engineering students to participate in its first ever Battery Bowl Design Challenge, an engineering competition where qualifying applicants develop and prototype a product or device that makes the best use of ZPower’s rechargeable micorbattery technology. The winner (individual or team) takes home $25,000.

ZPower will accept one-page summaries of proposed devices from February 15, 2017 through March 31, 2017. From there, 20 applicants will be selected to go on to the second phase of the competition, which is to design and build their device or product. Three finalists will then have the opportunity to present their designs to the judges at ZPower headquarters in Camarillo, Calif. The winner will be announced no later than September 8, 2017.

ZPower silver-zinc rechargeable microbatteries provide the highest energy density for their size compared to other rechargeable options and are capable of hundreds of recharges throughout their lifetime without significant loss of energy. They are also 100% recyclable, non-toxic and non-flammable.

“With this competition, burgeoning engineers throughout the country will become aware of ZPower batteries, their capabilities and the potential they represent in new product design,” said Ross Dueber, ZPower President and CEO. “The engineering students of today are the innovators and technology disruptors of tomorrow. We are disruptors ourselves, and we want to support the spirit of innovation and provide the types of challenges that will result in creative, forward-facing design.”

For complete contest rules and deadlines, please visit https://zpowerbattery.com/batterybowl/.

About ZPower, LLC: ZPower is a leader in the development of rechargeable, silver-zinc batteries for miniature battery applications. Its headquarters and manufacturing facility are in Camarillo, Calif. The company provides a total solution for hearing instrument manufacturers, including advanced silver-zinc battery technology and charger design support. The ZPower solution simplifies new product development and speeds time to market. For end users, ZPower batteries deliver unmatched performance, improve user experience and are better for the environment. ZPower is ISO13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2008 certified, and its facility and devices are registered with the FDA. For more information, visit http://www.zpowerbattery.com.