DKT Brazil launches ‘Don’t Be Panda, Be Prudence’ campaign to promote safe sex leading up to and during Carnival celebrations. DKT will be distributing 100,000 Prudence condoms, the leading condom brand in the country- in taxis, in restrooms, in steam rooms, on the beach, at Carnival parties and advertised on street cars in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Salvador and Florianópolis.

“Safe-sex messaging in Brazil is important all of the time, but especially so during the week-long celebration of Carnival,” says Daniel Marun, DKT's Brazil director. “Our campaign ‘Don’t Be Panda, Be Prudence’, alludes to a panda’s innate lack of sexual interest and want young Brazilians to engage in all of the sexual activity they please, if they do so safely, using Prudence condoms.”

A pleasurable message about safe sex has positive results. Because condoms are the most effective and inexpensive tool to prevent HIV, safer sex messages have improved when pleasure and desire are incorporated into marketing efforts.

DKT Brazil’s marketing strategies alongside their campaign are designed to encourage condom use throughout Brazil during this fun filled extravaganza. Promotional activities include:



Brazilians who order a taxi through the ‘Vá de taxi’ app will receive a free condom when they arrive at their destinations.

Steam rooms in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Salvador will be stocked with Prudence condoms.

Prudence Neon, a fan favorite variety of Prudence, will be advertised on 19 skinned street cars from Carnival through March.

Promoters will walk the beach distributing condoms this summer for those travelling to the coast.

Condoms will be distributed during the most popular Carnival parties in Brazil and to those watching the parades in Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, São Paulo and Florianópolis.

In 2015, DKT Brazil sold almost 115 million condoms, and provided 1,185,274 couple years of protection by utilizing unique campaigns embracing behavior change communication. Effective use of social media reaches young people at concerts and sports events, and on-the-ground tactics in thousands of nontraditional outlets, such as bars, karaoke clubs, night clubs, and hotels.

“We are proud that Brazil is one of DKT’s most commercially successful programs; it is completely self-sustaining and provides funds to subsidize other DKT programs,” says Chris Purdy, CEO DKT International. “DKT Brazil supports other nongovernmental organizations in Brazil by providing condoms, financial aid, and informational materials about HIV prevention and other sexual health topics.”