Southwest Sports Wellness Foundation (SWSWF) hosted its High School Sports Medicine Seminar in partnership with Sweetwater Union High School District (SUHSD) and San Diego State University on Saturday, January 14, 2017. The event was attended by 152 students, instructors and athletic trainers in SUHSD’s Career Technical Education (CTE) Medical Pathways Sports Medicine.

“Our seminars are designed to empower students and athletic personnel to recognize and respond to the signs of critical sports injuries,” said Dr. Charles Camarata, founder of Southwest Sports Wellness Foundation. “We need more people on the field and in the gym to know the warning signs of conditions like concussions and sudden cardiac arrest, and we do that while inspiring a new generation of sports medicine professionals.”

Sponsored by Citizen’s Business Bank, the seminar focused on introducing the field of sports medicine to high school students through training by local physicians, certified athletic trainers and physical therapists. Students also participated in lab scenarios designed by nationally recognized certified athletic trainers and medical staff.

“We believe that students need a hands-on, collaborative education to be successful graduates,” said Elaine Elefante-Leano, SUHSD director of College and Career Readiness. “This seminar enabled our students, who are interested in sports medicine, to learn directly from professionals and gain valuable, employable skills.”

The program included a tour of SDSU’s athletic training room and physical therapy facilities, and concluded with a men’s SDSU basketball game against Utah State. Presentations and labs included:

Lab Stations/Topics



Concussion evaluation and baseline testing - ImPACT Applications, Inc. and Scripps Family Medicine Residency Program

Anatomy training - Manual Orthopedic Physical Therapy and SDSU’s Future Athletic Trainers Society (FATS)

Emergency response and sideline awareness (spine boarding) - American Medical Response

AED and CPR education - Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation

Bracing and durable medical equipment – University of San Diego Athletics

Ankle tape race - Medco, Future Athletic Trainers Society (FATS), and San Diego Mesa College

Careers in sports medicine - San Diego State University Athletics Department SDSU Exercise and Nutrition Sciences, and San Diego State University Doctor of Physical Therapy Program

Presentations

Greg Camarillo, former NFL player and coordinator of student-athlete development at University of San Diego, presented on educational journey and collegiate and professional sports.

Dr. Jason Galea, PhD Sports Psychologist, talked about returning to sports after injury and careers in sports psychology.

Burt Grossman, Retired NFL player (San Diego Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles), discussed sports injuries and the role of certified athletic trainers and physical therapists.

Dr. Emily Levy, Sports Medicine Fellow at UCSD, presented on the effects of performance enhancing drugs.

###

The Southwest Sports Wellness Foundation (SWSWF) was established in 2010 to fulfill a need in the underserved areas of San Diego by performing high school sports screening assessments, offering free high school injury clinics, educating medical doctors, physical therapists, and certified athletic trainers, and by providing scholarships for students with an interest in healthcare. http://www.swswf.org

Sweetwater Union High School District’s Certified Technical Education program provides students with a comprehensive educational experience that encompasses college and career readiness. ccr.sweetwaterschools.org

The San Diego State Aztecs are a Division I program and a member of the Mountain West Conference. Since the beginning of the 2012-13 academic year, San Diego State has won 33 team conference championships. This decade, SDSU has had seven teams in six different sports finish in the top 10 at NCAA national championship competitions. The two-time defending conference champion football program has advanced to postseason play each of the last seven seasons, has won 11 games each of the last two seasons and ended the 2016 campaign ranked 25th nationally in both the Associated Press and USA Today polls. Since the start of the 2010 football season, San Diego State ranks fourth nationally in combined football and men’s basketball winning percentage.

Photos to accompany the press release for media use:

1 - SWSWF HSSMS Spine Boarding Lab Station

2 - SWSWF HSSMS Ankle Tape Race Lab Station

3 - SWSWF HSSMS AED & CPR Lab Station

4 - SWSWF HSSMS Chula Vista High School Medical Pathways Students