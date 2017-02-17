Kount Inc., a leading innovator of solutions for fraud and risk management, today announced that CEO Brad Wiskirchen delivered the closing keynote address at Utah State University’s 2017 Data Analytics Conference, Utah's largest and only comprehensive data analytics seminar.

Addressing an audience of 250 working professionals across the technology analytics industry and 150 graduate students, Wiskirchen discussed the advancements Kount has made in machine learning to detect fraud, as well as the future of machine learning and analytics. For more than a decade, Kount has employed artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques to help businesses accurately detect and prevent fraudulent activity as it occurs in real-time. With a legacy of AI technology and an expanding portfolio of intellectual property, Kount has offered greater intelligence and insights to help inform decisions about fraud mitigation and growth strategies.

“One of the greatest industry challenges is not procuring more data, but sorting and analyzing available data to make strategic decisions,” said Wiskirchen. “As cybersecurity and fraud remain a critical concern, it’s necessary for businesses to implement comprehensive solutions that include a combination of patented, proprietary technology, vast amounts of data, machine learning, and human intelligence to best combat fraud.”

In addition to leading Kount, Wiskirchen is a member of the High-Level Advisory Group of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Interdepartmental Working Group on Finance and Technology (IDWGFT), working with renowned financial technology thought leaders to inform and guide the IMF’s research on the economic and regulatory implications of changes brought by advancements in FinTech. Wiskirchen also currently serves on the Marriott School of Management’s National Advisory Council, is the co-founder and former Chair of the Idaho Software Employers Alliance, and has held board and leadership positions with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, the Boise State University Office of Technology Transfer, the Intermountain Venture Forum, and many other organizations. He previously served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Salt Lake City Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

About Kount

Kount helps businesses boost sales by reducing fraud. Our all-in-one, SaaS platform simplifies fraud detection and helps online businesses accept more orders. Kount’s turnkey fraud platform is easy-to-implement and easy-to-use. Kount’s proprietary technology has reviewed billions of transactions and provides maximum protection for some of the world’s best-known brands. Merchants using Kount can accept more orders from more people in more places than ever before. For more information about Kount, please visit http://www.kount.com.