Cam F. Awesome Work hard when no one is looking. When they look, make it look easy, says Cam F. Awesome.

Cam F. Awesome, a five-time USA Boxing national champion, will be a keynote speaker at KC Healthy Kids’ Champions for Health youth summit on March 2. Awesome also is a three-time Golden Gloves heavyweight champion, two-time Olympic Trials champion, motivational speaker and stand up comic.

Awesome was overweight and bullied in school. He was cut from every team he tried out for, so joined a boxing gym to lose weight and build his confidence. He quickly moved up the ranks and started claiming titles.

In 2012, he was suspended for a rule violation. Turned out of team housing, Awesome spent a year couch surfing while battling depression and substance abuse.

His return to boxing was a complete rebirth. Awesome legally changed his name from Lenroy Thompson, exchanged cheeseburgers and mac and cheese for a vegan diet, and took a shot at stand up comedy. He lost 70 pounds and reclaimed his title as heavyweight champion of the U.S. in 2013.

Awesome’s bid for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro ended with loss to Julio Cesar Castillo Torres, but his energy in the ring and post-fight interviews gained him attention for his quick humor and outgoing personality.

Today, his mission in life is to inspire and motivate kids of all ages.

"Cam is able to provide an important and inspiring message in a way that keeps the students engaged and captivated from the moment he takes the stage until he ends with a school-wide selfie," says Robbie Shepard, principal of Osage Trails Middle School."

"Cam is a motivating and inspiring speaker for anyone who hears his message, students and adults alike."

The Champions for Health Youth Summit is set for March 2, at the Kansas City Convention Center in KCMO. There, more than 200 kids will gather to where they’ll learn to speak out for healthier food in schools, walkable communities, urban farms and gardens and more!

Sponsorships are still available. Get details.

The public is invited to join the fun at 11:30 for lunch and the I Am Here Awards. Winners of KC Healthy Kids’ I Am Here photo contest will receive checks for $1,000. Six classrooms will take the stage to tell us about their own communities and the changes they want to make there. One group will take home an additional $1,500 grand prize!

March 2, 2017

Champions for Health

KC Healthy Kids’ Youth Summit: 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

I Am Here Awards luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Kansas City Convention Center

301 W 13th St, Kansas City, Mo 64105

For other details on the youth summit, visit kchealthykids.org.

KC Healthy Kids rallies the people in our communities to improve access to affordable fresh food and safe places to walk and play. When our neighborhoods support healthy habits, we are less likely to suffer from obesity, which is linked to Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and poor mental health. To make a lasting impact, we shape policies that improve our food system and physical surroundings and, ultimately, the places where we live, work, learn, and play.