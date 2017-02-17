HEALTHCAREfirst Announces Company-Wide Workforce Growth

Our new innovations and the increased interest in our products and services has led to greater demand in the marketplace. Our team is quickly growing to support our customers as well as enable strong sales efforts.

HEALTHCAREfirst, the leading provider of Web-based home health and hospice software, billing and coding services, and advanced analytics, announced expansion of its workforce to meet the rapidly increasing market demand for its products and services as well as the growing needs of its customers. Growth is expected to continue through 2017 as substantial investments in product development and client service are made.

In an effort to continue to sustain their mission of enabling customers to focus on patient care instead of paperwork, HEALTHCAREfirst made some significant changes to their executive team, including the promotion of Steve Sablan to Chief Information Officer and Amy Anderson to Vice President of Product Management. Sablan, formerly Senior Vice President of Products for HEALTHCAREfirst, brings more than 15 years of healthcare information technology experience in both acute and post-acute settings while Anderson, formerly Director of Product Development for HEALTHCAREfirst, has more than 20 years of healthcare information technology and home health agency experience.

Additionally, to accommodate an influx of interest in HEALTHCAREfirst’s suite of home health and hospice solutions, three seasoned professionals were recently added to the sales team as Regional Sales Directors.

Tripp Matthews has more than 12 years of experience in the health care market, where he has most recently focused on business development for a number of large home health EHR organizations. He is responsible for HEALTHCAREfirst sales efforts in the southeastern United States, including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Brad Evanovich comes to HEALTHCAREfirst as a senior-level business development professional with more than nine years’ experience in the home health and hospice industry, most recently serving as Vice President of Business Development at AMC Health. He manages sales efforts in northeast United States, including New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Maine.

Rob Harriman brings six years of home health and hospice EHR business development experience to HEALTHCAREfirst. He directs sales efforts in a large part of the Midwest United States, including Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Missouri.

“Our new innovations and the increased interest in our products and services has led to greater demand in the marketplace,” said J. Kevin Porter, HEALTHCAREfirst President & CEO. “As a result, our team is quickly growing to support our customers as well as to enable strong sales efforts.”

HEALTHCAREfirst also increased staff in service delivery, to include 23 new hires. Growth in workforce continues with additional staffing expected at HEALTHCAREfirst in service delivery, product management, and product development to continue to meet the needs of its customers.

About HEALTHCAREfirst

HEALTHCAREfirst provides cloud based technologies and services to improve business and clinical operations for over four thousand home health and hospice providers across the United States. Based in Springfield, MO and one of the fastest growing providers of its kind, the company provides agency and clinical management software, revenue cycle management services (billing, coding and chart audits), CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics, in any combination. HEALTHCAREfirst’s breadth of solutions offers agencies a single source to improve patient care, create operational efficiencies, increase profitability and simplify CMS compliance. With HEALTHCAREfirst, agencies can focus on patients instead of paperwork. For more information call 800.841.6095 or visit the company’s website at http://www.healthcarefirst.com.