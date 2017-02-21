CRMXchange Presents Shaping the Journey of the Connect Customer Virtual Contact Center Conference

Share Article

CRMXchange presents “Shaping the Journey of the Connected Customer Virtual Conference”. This online event, held March 20-24, http://ecrmevents.com, spotlights proven best practices for creating customer loyalty and retention strategies.

Sarasota, Florida (PRWEB)

CRMXchange presents “Shaping the Journey of the Connected Customer Virtual Conference”. This online event, held March 20-24, http://ecrmevents.com, spotlights proven best practices for creating customer loyalty and retention strategies.

The live events are structured to benefit contact center leaders at all levels - managers, director and C-level executives - helping leaders build advocacy and improved results by:

1. Optimizing the Customer Experience
2. Understanding how Metrics Impact and Interrelate with each other
3. The Growth of New Channels
4. Key Metrics to Predict Behavior

The keynote presentation Customer-Led Transformation, will be delivered by Diane Magers, a Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP), a CXPA CX Expert, and NPS, Voice of Customer and Customer Experience Management certified.

Additional conference sessions:

  • Workshop: 5 Steps to Optimizing your Customer Experience
  • Shaping the Journey of the Connected Customer: How to get started
  • Modern IVR: Building a Solid Foundation for the Customer
  • Understanding Multi-Channel Customer Journeys Deliver Customer Loyalty and ROI
  • Plotting the Predictive Path to Optimal Customer Loyalty and Retention
  • Hands on Workshop: The Magic of Metrics and Benchmarking
  • 12 Components that Comprise a Structured and Measurable CX Strategy
  • Best Practices in Engagement and Personalization

There is no cost to attend this conference. For more information please visit http://www.ecrmevents.com. For more information about this or other virtual conferences presented by CRMXchange, contact info(at)crmxchangec(dot)com or call 941-702-8389.

About CRMXchange

Founded in 1995, CRMXchange has long been recognized as a premiere destination on the Internet for the exchange of information and ideas on customer relationship management, sales, contact center, and telemarketing issues. Today, the site offers a wide variety of resources for CRM professionals. As a pioneer of the Internet, CRMXchange understands the profound role the web can play in the all-important arena of peer-to-peer communication. Known by our audience as the “event site,” CRMXchange has gained a reputation as an expert in the hosting and marketing of webcasts and other online events.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Sheri Greenhaus
CRMXChange
+1 9146466793
Email >

Sheri Greenhaus
Cyber M@rketing Services
Email >
Visit website