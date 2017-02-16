Andrea Utsey Obtains Professional Firm Manager Designation

Andrea Utsey, PAFM The PAFM credential demonstrates Andrea’s unparalleled level of competence and masterful skill set, without which our firm would not be where it is today.

S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C. (SJG), a boutique CPA firm supporting expanding and emerging businesses and their owners, is pleased to announce that Firm Administrator, Andrea Utsey, has been awarded the CPA Firm Management Association’s (CPAFMA) Public Accounting Firm Manager (PAFM) certification. This prominent designation recognizes Utsey’s knowledge and professional experience in accounting practice management.

“We have always known that Andrea is a first-class administrator,” said Stacey Gorowitz, Founding Principal and CEO of SJG. “Now, she has the PAFM designation to underscore it. This credential demonstrates Andrea’s unparalleled level of competence and masterful skill set, without which our firm would not be where it is today.”

The CPAFMA’s voluntary PAFM certification program joins a growing trend within accounting and other professions to recognize and create value for those individuals who have achieved a high level of competency within the Firm Manager community. Accreditation is the recognition and designation that the professional managing the firm has achieved a level of expertise that exemplifies both their professional capabilities and experience.

About S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C.

S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C. (SJG), is an Alpharetta based Certified Public Accounting (CPA) and business advisory firm specializing in the needs of expanding and emerging businesses and business owners. SJG offers the industry focused experience of a large firm and the personal approach of a boutique consultancy. Our clients trust us to help them build their business and oversee their finances and business components. For more information on SJG, please visit http://www.sjgorowitz.com.

About the CPA Firm Management Association (CPAFMA)

The CPA Firm Management Association (CPAFMA), formerly the Association for Accounting Administration (AAA), is a recognized leader in CPA firm practice management delivering valuable education and collaboration opportunities for those interested in elevating their practice and strategically growing their firms. CPAFMA will be a strategic enabler of relationships and provider of valuable connections, resources and education to support holistic CPA firm practice management. For more information, please visit http://www.cpafma.org.