Elev8 Consulting Group founder Angela Delmedico presents on marketing and publicity at the Win The Storm Conference & Trade Show Expo in Miami. The event will be held Feb. 16 -18 at Ice Palace Studios at 59 NW 14th St. Miami, Fla. Win The Storm is the leading conference for construction and restoration companies to learn proven tactics and skills to scale and expand their business models. Keynote speakers include Les Brown and Grant Cardone. Brown is one of the world’s most renowned motivational speakers and a highly sought after resource in professional and business circles for Fortune 500 CEOs, small business owners, non-profit and community leaders throughout the globe. Cardone is a New York Times bestselling author of eight sales and business books, president and founder of Cardone Sales Training University and Cardone Enterprises. Cardone has worked with numerous Fortune 500 companies including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter, Facebook, Harley Davidson, Conklin, Infusionsoft, Salesforce, and thousands more to help companies to grow sales by finding overlooked opportunities and customizing the sales process to be more effective. The Win The Storm Conference & Tradeshow Expo features a variety of leading experts from multiple industries including public adjusting, insurance law, sales, drone mastery and training, software, apps, technology, construction law, insurance law, industry reform, marketing, commercial divisions, government contract bids, taxes, and industry reform.

“The Win The Storm Conference & Trade Show Expo is a unique opportunity for professionals from multiple industries to share invaluable insights and network together. We’re excited to present marketing, branding and publicity strategies to this growing industry,” says Angela Delmedico, CEO and founder of Elev8 Consulting Group.

The Win The Storm Conference & Trade Show Expo is open to construction trade CEOs, industry professionals, contractors, owners, managers, solopreneurs, sales teams and staff, project managers throughout the U.S. Canada, Europe and Australia. The three-day event includes opening networking reception with top industry leaders, classes, roundtable discussions, Q&A, motivational and team building exercises, nightly networking receptions, vision statement exercise and autographed “Win The Game” book. Learn more at http://www.WinTheStorm.com.

“Elev8 Consulting Group has extensive experience and provides much added value to the industry. Angela is a leading marketing expert and business strategist and works with contractors, suppliers, and many other service companies in this industry, helping them improve their ROI and grow,” says Michael Goraj, operations director at Storm Ventures Group.

Delmedico presents marketing and publicity tactics to create a sustainable and competitive edge on Fri., Feb. 17 at 3:15 p.m. Delmedico is a guest author on marketing in the popular Win the Game book, which provides tools and insights for existing contractors and new entrepreneurs to scale their companies to the next level. Delmedico has also been featured in The Huffington Post, Medium, All Business, Recruiter.com, and Business Collective.

About Elev8 Consulting Group

Elev8 Consulting Group specializes in marketing, publicity, branding and business strategy development. With over 15 years of experience, Elev8 Consulting Group helps businesses, solopreneurs, start-ups, government entities and nonprofits launch and implement strategic, engaging campaigns and maximize on ROI. Elev8 Consulting Group is dedicated to building brands from concept to company, every step along the way. CEO and founder Angela Delmedico is a proud member of the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) Founder Society. Entrepreneur magazine hails “YEC Consists of Some of the Most Well-Respected Minds in Entrepreneurship.” CEO Angela Delmedico has been published in numerous media outlets including The Huffington Post, Medium, All Business, Recruiter.com, and Business Collective. Elev8 Consulting Group is a detail-oriented, max performance driven, veteran-owned business. Learn more at http://www.elev8cg.com/ or call 386.24.ELEV8.

About Storm Ventures Group

Storm Ventures Group [SVG] is the premier catastrophic management consulting and joint venture firm. The SVG annual Win The Storm Conference & Trade Show Expo attracts, trains and mobilizes construction and restoration companies throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia to successfully manage catastrophic storm events, build sales teams and maximize revenues and profits for client companies and joint venture partners around the globe. SVG is a global leader in training construction industry professionals how to help property owners recover quickly after catastrophic storm events. SVG products include the Phase 1 Sales Training System, Phase 2 Sales Training System, Estimate & Supplement Training System, Commercial Training Exercise, Vision Statement Exercise, Scaling Your Company System, and the popular “Win The Game” book. The SVG team brings over 25 years of experience in commercial and residential construction, insurance restoration, and best practices in construction management to the rapidly growing insurance restoration industry. For more information call 330-57-STORM or visit us online at http://www.StormVenturesGroup.com. To RSVP for the annual Win The Storm Conference & Trade Show Expo please visit http://www.WinTheStorm.com.

